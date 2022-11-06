Mike Pantelides For County Council
BBJ Ranks Annapolis Based Crosby Marketing as Top Ad and PR Agency

| November 06, 2022, 01:18 PM

Crosby Marketing Communications has been ranked as the region’s #1 largest advertising agency and #1 PR firm by the Baltimore Business Journal.

The rankings are based on Crosby’s revenue growth and team size, which now number 112 marketing professionals. With offices in Annapolis and Washington, D.C., the firm’s client roster includes leading organizations such as Peace Corps, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Kaiser Permanente, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, and the Department of Defense.

“Earning this #1 ranking is the culmination of years of hard work and constant innovation,” said Raymond Crosby, President, and CEO of Crosby. “Our mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ guides our work and motivates our talented staff to produce exceptional marketing results and real social impact for our clients.”

