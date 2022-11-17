Barroom Dispute Ends In Shooting

A man was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound after a barrroom disagreement turned violent.

On November 16, 2022, just before midnight, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a fight at Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, 105 Chesapeake Center Court in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a physical altercation occurred between two patrons inside the establishment. During the altercation, one of the suspects (the victim) produced a folding knife and held it by his side. A witness separated the patrons, allowing one of them (the suspect) to exit the bar.

As the witness attempted to escort the victim from the bar, the suspect returned to the bar’s entrance with a black handgun and continued to argue. The suspect was able to re-enter the bar as the witness escorted the victim to his vehicle.

The suspect exited the bar, continuing to argue and wield the handgun. The suspect ultimately fired several rounds in the victim’s direction before the victim could flee in his vehicle.

When officers arrived, the victim and suspect were no longer on location. As officers conducted their investigation at the bar, the victim arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The suspect was described as a black male driving a white Toyota Camry.

Polcie are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

