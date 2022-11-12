Anne Arundel DPW Wants Input on Brooklyn Park Project

Anne Arundel County is conducting a planning study in Brooklyn Park to identify and prioritize planning-level transportation system improvements that address community mobility needs for residents and stakeholders, focusing primarily on walking, biking, and transit service. The outcome will include recommendations of actionable items to improve the quality of existing infrastructure, add new infrastructure to fill in gaps, and improve on available and add new transportation services. The recommendations will be prioritized based on access to community services and key destinations, including housing, employment centers, health care, healthy foods, childcare, schools/education, and recreation.

The study team seeks public input on existing transportation challenges and potential options for improvement. Public input can be provided via email, phone, or mail. The public is encouraged to learn more by visiting www.aacounty.org/departments/public-works/engineering/capital_projects and selecting “Brooklyn Park Mobility Audit”. An open house public meeting will be held on November 29, 2022, from 6:00-8:00pm at the Brooklyn Park branch of the Anne Arundel County Public Library – 1 E. 11th Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225.

Comments and questions can also be sent by email to Adam Greenstein, Project Manager. Those needing materials in alternative formats can contact County DPW Customer Relations by phone at 410-222-7582 or by email at [email protected]. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

