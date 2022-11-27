Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Annapolis Seeks Volunteers for Election Task Force

| November 27, 2022, 01:41 PM

In September, the Annapolis City Council passed Resolution 52-22, establishing a City Municipal Elections Task Force to study and make recommendations to improve election laws and processes. The Board of Supervisors of Elections calls for five volunteers to serve on the Task Force for six months. Applicants must possess expertise, experience, or other valid qualifications related to election administration.  The deadline to apply is Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Volunteers should be from geographically and politically diverse backgrounds and possess the expertise, experience, or other valid qualifications related to election administration. The Task Force is expected to convene at least one public hearing. After the work, the Task Force shall submit a report to the Annapolis City Council.

During the 2021 Annapolis municipal elections, the City faced unprecedented challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety precautions needed to protect voters and poll workers. This prompted the City Council to seek a review of current election laws, processes, and procedures.

This is a volunteer position. Members of the Task Force serve without compensation. Those who wish to be considered should apply through the City website. All applicants will be reviewed by the Board of Supervisors of Elections to make recommendations for appointment by the Mayor, subject to confirmation by the Annapolis City Council. Questions about Task Force participation can be submitted to: [email protected].

