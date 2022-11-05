Annapolis Revels in 5-2 Victory Over MRE in Annual Tug

Under a brilliant sky fueled by bloody marys and mimosas from The Choptank Annapolis, the Annapolis side was victorious in the annual Maritime Republic of Eastport Tug-Of-War.

The first tug saw the O’Leary’s Seafood/Eastport Army defeat the Naptown Minnows, but the Annapolis Bars came back strong against the Eastport Bars in tug two to even it up. The Eastport Yacht Club put the final win for Eastport on the board as they defeated Remax One and The Choptank Annapolis. But from there on out, it was Annapolis all the way, with Annapolis Elementary defeating Eastport Elementary and the Annapolis women’s team defeating Liquified Creative’s women’s team. And finally, Peake Social sent the Eastport Volunteer Fire Department packing as the tug portion wrapped up for the day.

After the tug, the party continued on the losing side of the Annapolis Harbor on Eastport’s Second Street.

The Tug was started in 1997 when the State closed the Eastport Bridge for some much-needed repairs. Fearing the loss of business without this busy connector, the residents and merchants of Eastport came up with what was essentially a PR plan to secede from the City and form their own Maritime Republic of Eastport. As such, they declared war on the City proper and challenged them to a war of tug. And here we are 25 years later, well, 23 (thanks COVID), and the tug is still going strong.

Generally, the tug is the first Saturday in November and it is held rain, shine, or snow. Proceeds of the tug benefit a myriad of local charities that change from year to year. To date, the event has raised more than $600,000.

See you on November 4th, 2023!

