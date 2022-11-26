Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Annapolis Green’s Green Drinks at Maryland Hall on December 8th

| November 26, 2022, 01:26 PM

Maryland Hall and Annapolis Green have decided to partner to celebrate the fun side of eco-awareness while making serious connections. Green Drinks, sponsored by Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area, will host a flow of conversation, collaboration, and cocktails as the Maryland Hall Community Room takes center stage in its debut as a new zero-waste location for small community events!

Lynne Forsman, Co-founder of Annapolis Green, says, “We aim to hold our events at locations where we can showcase what each location is doing sustainably.”

“We have been working with Annapolis Green to ensure our annual Arts Alive fundraisers are eco-friendly. It seemed a no-brainer to plan a festive Green Drinks together with Annapolis Green and Chesapeake Crossroads!” Maryland Hall’s Executive Director, Jackie Coleman, states.

Green Drinks will take place December 8, 2022, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, in the Maryland Hall Community Room! Please get familiar with our compostable service ware and zero-waste distributors!

Annapolis Green brings together environmental movers and shakers, individuals and families, local businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits to create a healthy, thriving community and planet. Annapolis Green was formed in 2006 by Lynne Forsman and Elvia Thompson, two friends struggling to grasp the big picture of local Green initiatives. Today, the organization brings global issues such as Climate Change to the grassroots level, serving as the hub of the city’s environmental movement, uniting and inspiring the Greater Annapolis community.

The mission of the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area is to protect and strengthen the heritage area’s natural, historical, and cultural resources, to nurture their discovery through educational and recreational experiences for visitors and residents, and to promote the region’s rich legacy.

Dedicated to Art for All, Maryland Hall is the region’s cultural core, convening and engaging all people in arts and experiences that strengthen the community. Maryland Hall continues to welcome, connect, and enrich all with inspiring arts experiences.

