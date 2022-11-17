Annapolis Film Society to Screen Not-Yet-Released Documentary Wildcat on November 30th at Maryland Hall

The Annapolis Film Society is presenting a brand-new documentary film, Wildcat, on November 30th at 7 PM at Maryland Hall. The film was screened by Festival Directors Patti White and Lee Anderson, along with new AFF Executive Director, Laura Richards, at the New Orleans Film Festival last week.

Wildcat follows the emotional and inspiring story of a young veteran (Harry Turner) on his journey into the Amazon. Once there, he meets a young woman (Samantha Zwicker) running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and his life finds new meaning as he is entrusted with the life of an orphaned baby ocelot. What was meant to be an attempt to escape from life turns out to be an unexpected journey of love, discovery, and healing. This film is directed by Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost, produced by Melissa Lesh, Trevor Beck Frost, Alysa Nahmias, and Joshua Altman.

White was able to secure the film from Amazon Prime Video. “We are so happy to bring this special film to our local audience, and we are thrilled that Amazon has agreed to let us screen it here before its national release,” says White.

“It’s a powerful, emotional story that will resonate with so many people, it’s just a terrific film,” says Anderson.

AFF and AFS will reveal their new poster art for the 2023 Film Festival in conjunction with the film screening. On hand, will be new AFF artist Comacell Brown who is best known for his local mural work with Jeff Huntington and Cindy Fletcher Holden, who has stepped in to continue to bring original art to the festival following the departure of Joe Barsin, who created AFF’s art for the first decade. At the screening, audiences will meet Comacell Brown, who goes by the artist name Cell Spitfire.

Cell Spitfire is a multi-disciplinary artist from Annapolis, Maryland, specializing in painting, graphic design, entrepreneurial skills, and local outreach through art. He holds an Associate’s Degree in Graphic Design from the Art Institute of Atlanta. Born in the mid-1980s, Comacell’s struggles developed early in life due to absent parents. Due to drug addiction, his mother gave legal guardianship of her only son to his grandparents. Aware of and affected by his mother’s addiction by age 8, he began channeling his emotions into art.

His passion for drawing and painting was cultivated at an after-school program provided by the Salvation Army. He later began to manifest his love for art on clothing, turning t-shirts and jeans into his new canvas and creating customized apparel. At the age of 18, Comacell embarked on a custom clothing line, later to be called Creative Fashions. Over time, his one-offs evolved into wholesale production, followed by recognition and notoriety. His clients include Lamar Jackson, 50 Cent, Jadakiss, Angela Davis, Young Jeezy, Cam Newton, Amara La Negra, Young Dylan, FUBU Frames, YBS Skola, PNB Rock, Kane Beatz, Ransom, FreeWay and the Ice City Click, Memphis Bleek, and more.

Comacell is the recipient of many awards, including a 2019 Governor’s Citation for Outstanding Service, Artist of the Month (Capital Gazette – April 2019), a 2019 Community Collaboration Award, a 2019 Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, and the 2015 DMV Painter/Drawer of the Year Award.

Doors to the Bowen Theater in the Goldstein-Cunitz Film and New Media Center will open at 6:30 PM. For more information, visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.org

