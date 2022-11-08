Mike Pantelides For County Council
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief EOA DNB PODCAST BANNER <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis and HACA to Host Charrette For Design of Harbour House and Eastport Terrace

| November 08, 2022, 04:07 PM

The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) and the City of Annapolis invite residents of Eastport Terrace and Harbour House, as well as members of the Eastport community, to attend a design charrette from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Eastport United Methodist Church. The gathering is part of the Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI), a grant-funded process to facilitate community involvement in the design of the redevelopment of Eastport Terrace and Harbour House in the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis.

A design charrette is an intensive planning session where residents, community members and designers are led by a facilitator to collaborate on a vision for future development. The charrette is a workshop for ideas and can offer the unique advantage of giving immediate feedback to all participants and designers. It allows everyone who participates to be a mutual author of a plan.

The workshop marks the halfway point in the CNI planning process. In late 2021, the City and HACA jointly submitted a grant proposal ($450,000) to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to enter into a planning process aimed at future redevelopment of Eastport Terrace and Harbour House. The two-year grant covers the planning phase and requires both parties to work with community partners and resident and neighborhood stakeholders. At the end of the two-year planning phase, HACA and the City can submit the redevelopment plan and, if successful, be eligible to apply for up to $50 million to execute the redevelopment plan.

At the meeting on November 21, community members and residents will gather to brainstorm and participate in a guided design activity. At the conclusion of the 1.5 hour workshop, the planning team will use the various design scenarios to refine the site plan that will ultimately be submitted to HUD.

Residents of Eastport Terrace and Harbour House and neighbors in the Eastport community are encouraged to attend and participate in the charrette. For more information, visit: www.EastportCNI.org

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake