Angel Trees and Bell Ringers, The Salvation Army Needs You!

Despite the lingering pandemic, more than 2 million people of all ages volunteered their time, talents, and resources in 2021 to assist The Salvation Army’s work in the USA. This Christmastime, The Salvation Army right here in Anne Arundel County is appealing to prospective volunteers like YOU to help raise much-needed funds and to assist the most vulnerable men, women, and children in our community.

Volunteers are critical partners in helping the organization fulfill its mission and accomplish all that needs to be done, especially during the Holiday season. “If you have never volunteered with The Salvation Army before, come and give it a try. Be part of something special by helping make a difference in the lives of so many this holiday season,” said Capt. Ruairi Ward, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army Annapolis Corps which services most of Anne Arundel County. “We’ve got a volunteer opportunity just for you, whether you can give an hour, a morning, or an entire day.”

Volunteer as a Bell Ringer – Register to Ring

The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from November 18 – December 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Every dollar collected in the red kettles supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year right here in Anne Arundel County, including feeding the hungry, clothing those in need, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to children, and hosting after-school programs.

For more than 125 years, The Salvation Army’s red kettles have been a symbol of goodwill during the holiday season. “Last year, we implemented an online tool for volunteers to sign-up,” said Capt. Ward of The Salvation Army. “We are excited to offer this again for the 2022 season. Visit www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, date, and time you want to ring. You can split a shift with a friend or join a group. Individuals, families, friends or co-workers, and church groups are all welcome!”

Volunteer to Support the Angel Tree Program

Through the generous support of community donors, The Salvation Army will provide gifts for 1500 children this year. They seek volunteers to help manage Angel Tree locations and later help sort and distribute gifts to program participants.

If you’re interested in volunteering for Angel Tree, Red Kettle Bell Ringing, or something else, please call The Salvation Army at (410) 263-4091. To donate or for more ways to engage with The Salvation Army, visit www.salvationarmypotomac.org/annapolis.

Hey, did you catch our podcast with Captain Ward?

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB