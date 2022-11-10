American Literature Events for Students In 2023

With the year gradually ending, perhaps this would be the perfect time to start planning for upcoming literature events and festivals for students in 2023. In the last two years, many book events were delayed or canceled due to the global epidemic. However, most of these literary events are back.

It’s never too early to start making plans for which festivals you’d like to attend, even though some have just commenced or registration for others is yet to commence fully. Some of these festivals are free and open to the public. However, some are still yet to disclose their price.

If you are a fan of literature events and looking for some that you can attend next year, here are some of the book festivals confirmed for 2023.

Literary festivals allow people to meet and connect with other book lovers. There are several other things you will gain by attending book festivals regularly.

Below are some of the literature events for students in 2023:

Savannah Book Festival

At seven locations spread across three historic Savannah squares, the Savannah Book Festival organizes regional, national, and local writers for book signings and author presentations (it essentially takes up a chunk of downtown). Author headliners in the past have included Jodi Picoult, John Grisham, Lisa Ko, Diana Gabaldon, and Colson Whitehead, though the 2023 author roster has not yet been made public.

Location: Savannah, Georgia

Price: Free with ticketed headliner programs at different prices

Dates: February 16-19, 2023

The Imaginarium Book Festival

The Imaginarium Book Festival promotes imaginative, paranormal, science fiction, and fantasy. You can meet your favorite authors and get their autographed books. Amazing authors like Chelsea Abdullah, Roseanne A. Brown, Kalynn Bayron, Andrea Tang, Scarlett St. Clair, and many more have already indicated they will be there.

Location: Washington D.C.

Price: Although the general entrance is free, there are paid options available, including a VIP ticket option for quick access to the swag and signing rooms at $45, a day ticket for one drink and access to signing rooms at $15, and there’s also a cosmic breakfast buffet with writers at $50.

Dates: May 20-21, 2023

Bay Area Book Festival

The Bay Area Book Festival, which takes place over two days in downtown Berkeley, California, is one of the biggest literary events in the country. The main objective is to highlight a diverse range of viewpoints while examining justice and diversity issues. Each year, 250 and 300 authors participate in events held in locations across the neighborhood.

Location: Berkeley, California

Dates: 6-7 May 2023

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

The largest book festival in the nation will hold its second live event since the pandemic in April of next year. The L.A. Times Festival of Books, which features author booths, panel discussions, signings, and performance art stages, is a sizable celebration of literature and the bookish community.

On the 21st, the festival also gets underway with the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. Although the list of attendees has not yet been made public, last year’s festival attracted hundreds of writers and poets. Examples of people who attended the festival last year include Amanda Gorman, Ali Hazelwood, Daniel José Older, Grace D. Li., and Dhonielle Clayton.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Price: Free, but indoor panels might require tickets

Dates: April 22-23, 2023

Brooklyn Book Festival

Every year, Brooklyn hosts the largest free literary festival in New York, bringing together writers and readers from around the world for a week of presentations, shopping, and other activities. A visit from the Goon Squad author Jennifer Egan and poet Meghan O’Rourke, who just released The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness, are among the speakers who will appear at the next hybrid in-person/virtual event this fall.

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Dates: September 25 – 0ctober 3, 2023

Conclusion

These are some of the upcoming literature events for American students in 2023. You can attend any of these festivals and have loads of fun.

