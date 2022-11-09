A Few Moments With Joan Osborne

Joan Osborne dropped out of NYU’s filmmaking school to pursue a singing career. Great choice! More than 25 years later, this eight-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum artist is coming to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis on November 10th.

We talked to Joan as she took a break from hammering and repairing something at her old farmhouse to talk about her music, her upcoming show, some of the artists she has worked with, and who she might like to work with! And a bunch more!

Joan will be at Rams Head On Stage for an intimate evening on November 10, 2022, and a few tickets remain!

Have a listen!

