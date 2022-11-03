There’s been a lot of motion in the Maryland sports betting camp this week. On November 16, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded licenses to numerous sports betting operators. FanDuel Maryland was one of the sportsbooks approved by the Commission. Even before the app launches, a FanDuel Maryland promo code and link will get new users free bets plus NBA League Pass for three monts.

There are still a few steps to be overcome before FanDuel can launch in Maryland, though it looks like the sportsbook will go live on November 23. However, that’s a good thing if you want to get in on the sportsbook’s special bonus offer. If you sign up for FanDuel Maryland any time between now and launch, you’ll get $100 plus three free months of NBA League Pass, allowing you to watch any NBA game you want.

Sign up with this FanDuel Maryland promo code link to get $100 in free bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass

No FanDuel promo code is required here. Just click our link for the bonus.

How To Get The FanDuel Maryland Bonus

The $100 in free bets will hit your account once FanDuel goes live in Maryland, which could be very soon. Sportsbooks will be able to launch once the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency sets a start date for sports betting and issues licenses to approved operators.

As for League Pass, you won’t need to wait long. FanDuel will email you a redemption code and link for your three free months of NBA League Pass after you sign up. You should receive the link within a few days of signing up; if you don’t get it, you can contact customer service for help.

The NBA League Pass trial will expire after three months, and it may auto-renew at that point. be sure you mark your calendar to cancel if you don’t wish to continue as a paid subscriber.

When Will FanDuel Maryland Launch?

It was a surprise move by SWARC to move up its approval process by one week. Maryland sports betting can go live on November 23, and we expect numerous operators—FanDuel included—to launch on or near that date. Once approved operators demonstrate their capability to support sports betting traffic in Maryland, the MLGCA will issue licenses, clearing the approved operators to offer betting on or after November 23.

FanDuel is expected to be among the first to launch in Maryland, and the free bet and NBA League Pass bonus will end once it goes live. Act now if you want to get in on the bonus ahead of launch with the FanDuel Maryland promo code.

Betting On The NBA In Maryland

Maryland doesn’t have an NBA team, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying basketball games and betting on them.

With your free months of NBA League Pass, you can watch any game you bet on, including teams from across the league. Basketball bets will be plentiful at FanDuel and other Maryland sportsbooks. Moneylines, totals, points spreads, player props, game props, futures, parlays, and more will be on offer. Basketball is a popular betting sport thanks to its quick pace of play and deep well of statistics.

NBA not your thing? With apps launching Thanksgiving weekend, there will be loads of football, including the Ravens. And, the World Cup tournament starts this week too.

Other Maryland Sports Betting Bonus Offers Now Available

FanDuel isn’t the only sports betting app allowing sports fans to get in on the action now, before apps launch. Check out some of these other offers:

