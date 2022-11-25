2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List!
Over the past two years, we’ve heard of many business casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. If we are honest, there has never been a year when it is more important to support our local stores. When you shop local, more money stays in our local economy; but more importantly, shopping local allows our locally-owned stores to remain viable in order to hire local employees. See how that works? With that said, here is a gift list for everyone on your holiday list. All local.
Please. It’s important!
Do you have something to add to the list? Send us an email to [email protected]
- In the hidden gem category, the Classic Theatre of Maryland! Shakespeare, classic plays and musicals, and my favorite, a monthly cabaret in one of the most fabulous rooms in town. Get tickets to a show–or buy a season membership–this will not disappoint any recipient!
- If you need a little bling (or a lot) — Zachary’s Jewelers. and check out our podcast!
- An Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park membership is a perfect gift for your Chesapeake Bay aficionado!
- Maybe there is a cinephile in your life? How about a membership to the Annapolis Film Society?Or a pass to the upcoming 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival?
- For music lovers, you cannot beat a show at Rams Head On Stage.
- Here a Pop Up Shop is on West Street at Church Circle this holiday season just filled with local goodies!
- Christmas cheer in a bottle. Galway Bay’s Irish Egg Nog is sure to warm the cockles of everyone.
- If you want eclectic and authentic, one of my favorite shops is Local By Design at the base of Main Street.
- When I need to send a taste of Annapolis to a friend, I send them a crabcake from the Boatyard Bar & Grill.
- Heather Crowder Mopdern Portrait Photographer for that treasured family portrait.
- Furniture? Home furnishings? Look no further than the Annapolis Maritime Antiques in Eastport!
- Everyone loves a great book and we have two amazing bookstores in town– Back Creek Books and Old Fox Books.
- For the kid in the family (or the adults that act like kids–or just the nerds) check out the games, records, graphic novels, and of course comic books and collectibles at Third Eye Comics and Third Eye Games & Hobbies. You will be surprised at what they have!
- Annapolis oozes history from every paver on the road. Why not get a membership to Historic Annapolis and help preserve it!
- For the ladies, there is no finer boutique than Scout & Molly’s in the Annapolis Town Center with ever-changing inventory and something for ages 15 to 115.
- They are not sailing right now, but a gift card for a spring (or summer or fall) sail on the Schooner Woodwind is a fantastic gift.
- Another great way to get out on the water is with Watermark. And if you are a landlubber, their historic walking tours are fascinating.
- Live Arts Maryland. Music makes everyone smile–especially when Ernie Green is conducting!
- Nothing screams iconic Main Street than the food challenge at Chick & Ruth’s. While that may be a bit much, why not have a meal in this iconic place?
- Blackwall Hitch, Blackwall Barn & Lodge, or Smashing Grapes. Buy a $100 gift card to give, get a $20 one for you!
- What happens when you merge maritime history, one of the last remaining skipjacks, and the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park? The Wilma Lee. You can book her for a private charter or individual sails come spring!
- Annapolis Opera Yes, we have a full-fledged, professional opera company in town. And we all have an opera-lover in our lives, why not send them to a performance?
- The most iconic building in Maryland is probably the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse and she always needs some repairs. Make a donation and make sure this icon can be enjoyed for generations to come! Or book a tour to go out and actually go INSIDE!
- Nothing is more important than the generations that follow us. The Annapolis Police Foundation sees to it that deserving kids in our community have some help going to college.
- Black and white photos of Annapolis from Annapolis Collection Gallery.
- Gallery 57 West is a local artist collaborative. You are sure to find something there!
- Kim Hovell Art Studio features plenty of great oyster art and be sure to check ot her new storefront on Main Street.
- Greeting cards or ornaments from the Downtown Annapolis Partnership will brighten up anyone’s holiday!
- Ballet Theatre of Maryland with several performances each season, there is something to delight all ages, from the starry-eyed toddlers to the old fuddy-duddy like me!
- There is only ONE beer brewed in Eastport. Give the gift of Eastport with a gift card to Forward Brewing.
- K&B True Value Hardware has more gift ideas than you can shake a stick at. Looking for a perfect stocking stuffer for a guy–they carry the Duke Cannon line of soap–my favorite. And, they can also engrave your Yeti tumbler or cooler with your name or logo!
- Carrol’s Creek Cafe For every $100 gift card purchased, there’s a $40 one just for you. Shh–we won’t tell!
- Want some Chesapeake-inspired artwork? From stickers to yard flags, to wall art, to ornaments to doormats, and new this year–candles. I have three on my shelf and one burning on my desk! Citizen Pride is the place you need to check out.
- Did you know that the Annapolis Symphony has something happening nearly every month? Tickets to individual performances and memberships are always a welcome gift. This is not your grandfather’s symphony–trust me on this!
- And speaking of symphonies, how about a ticket or two to the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra?
- Get rid of that holiday stress with a Gift Certificate for a Yoga (or any class) at ONE Physical Therapy Fitness Wellness. 10 Classes for $140
- Gift Card ANYWHERE
And be sure to check out all the local shopping and dining info on the Downtown Annapolis Partnership website.
And if you want to learn about hundreds of local businesses, check out our Local Business Spotlight podcast series!
