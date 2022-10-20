What IS Dr. Bedell’s Vision for AACPS? Come Learn on Tuesday!

Anne Arundel County Public Schools have a new leader in Dr. Mark Bedell. He is only a few weeks into his tenure but has already made some positive changes. But what does his vision for educating our children entail?

Here’s an excellent chance to hear the vision of Anne Arundel County Public Schools new Superintendent, Dr. Mark Bedell!

Leadership Anne Arundel will present their latest Leadership Speaker Series – on October 26th from 8:30 – 10:30 am at Anne Arundel Community College.

Anne Arundel Community College President Dr. Dawn Lindsay will be the host and moderator as we learn what led Dr. Bedell to Anne Arundel County and his vision for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Advance registration is required and you can register here!

