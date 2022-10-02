Watermark Launches Special October Tours

Enjoy the refreshing autumn air, and get into the spirit of the season with Watermark this October. Special Historic Hauntings, offered in partnership with Historic Annapolis, will lead you through the dark alleys, spooky side streets, and lesser-known haunted sites of Annapolis’s old and creaky town.

A spirited ghost guide will share real diary entries and newspaper articles of what frightened early 18th-century folks. Also included is a stop inside historic Hogshead, where you will be immersed in the tales of those living in Annapolis during the Revolutionary War. Listen to stories of spirits that linger in the mist, and explore one of Annapolis’ best-known cemeteries. Special Historic Hauntings takes you back to a time of superstition and legend. This tour will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights in October as well as Sunday, October 30th, from 7:30 pm to 9:10 pm. Tickets are $26/adult and $15/child. For reservations, please visit: watermarkjourney.com/events/special-historic-hauntings/.

On two select dates in October, Watermark® is partnering with Historic Inns of Annapolis to offer Sup & Spook. Built between 1772 and 1782, the Maryland Inn has been privy to centuries of Annapolis history. It’s a perfect location for dinner and a tour with a ghost guide. The 3-course Prix-fixe Menu will feature four entrée selections and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from the bar. A ghost tour guide will join you for dessert and share tales about the ghosts of the Maryland Inn. Then, you’ll follow your spirited guide for a leisurely stroll through a small section of the Historic District of Annapolis packed with haunted stories. Stop at spooky spots to hear stories told with the dramatic zeal of those that have passed. Haunted sites include Reynold’s Tavern, Church Circle, and the Maryland State House. This tour will take place Thursday, October 6th, and Thursday, October 20th, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. Tickets are $95/guest. For reservations, please visit: watermarkjourney.com/events/sup-spook/.

Both tours are available for private reservations, ideal for adult groups, tour operators, and corporate outings. Please contact Watermark® at 410-268-7601 for more information and booking.

