Walk 4 Warmth on October 29th at Pip Moyer

The Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County is hosting a fundraising event, Walk4Warmth, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. Walk4Warmth kicks off at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

“The Community Action Agency is excited to have a new fundraiser to support our programs,” said Dr. Charlestine R. Fairley, CEO of the Community Action Agency. “While we receive funding for our programs, we often have customers who are in crisis that need assistance but don’t meet the income eligibility requirements. Having discretionary funds available will allow us to assist them during their time of need and support our programs as needed.”

The Community Action Agency assists approximately 16,000 Anne Arundel County residents each year through one or more of our programs. The Agency has six program areas that serve the community: Early Head Start, Energy Assistance, Health & Wellness, Housing Assistance, and Services, Returning Citizens, and Youth Development Services.

Walk4Warmth has been developed as a family-friendly event. On a trail in Truxtun Park, the walk is short, approximately one mile. There will be an alternative walk on a ball field for those who can’t manage the trail. The event will feature an arts & crafts table and face painting for our younger participants. Since the event is during the Halloween season, people are welcome to come in costume and treats will be available! There will also be food trucks on-site for those who want to purchase lunch or a snack – a proceed of all sales will be donated to Community Action. Just One Sweater will have a collection point at the event for those who would like to donate new or gently used sweaters, which the non-profit will distribute to low-income individuals and families.

There is a registration fee of $5 for each participant, with all participants receiving a personal webpage for raising pledges for the walk. Each participant who raises $50 or more will receive an event t-shirt. To register, please visit: https://go.rallyup.com/walk4warmth2022.

For more information, please contact Julie Snyder at [email protected].

Walk4Warmth is supported by the City of Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks.

