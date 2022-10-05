Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Offering Free Shuttle From BWI to Boat Shows

For the second year in a row, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is providing visitors with complimentary round-trip transportation from the BWI/Arundel Mills region to Downtown Annapolis for the 50th annual United States Powerboat Show (October 6-9) and 52nd annual United States Sailboat Show, presented by West Marine (October 13-17). VAAAC has contracted with the Pasadena-based ZBest Limousine Service once again to provide continuous loop shuttle service daily from participating BWI/Arundel Mills-area hotels to VAAAC’s 26 West Street Visitors Center during Boat Shows.

VAAAC Executive Director Kristen Pironis says her organization is pleased to extend the Boat Show shuttle transportation service for another year. “The United States Powerboat and United States Sailboat Shows are milestone events that attract visitors from across the country and around the world to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. We want to do what we can to connect our partners and visitors with one another and all that the destination has to offer. Individuals who are staying in the BWI/Arundel Mills region may not realize how quick and easy it is to get to Annapolis. We’re hoping the complimentary shuttle service will open their eyes to the many experiences that await them in and around the region.”

Having the Visitors Center as the drop-off and pick-up location will give shuttle riders the opportunity to map out itineraries with VAAAC’s volunteer information specialists and to discover new restaurants, shops, and attractions as they make their way to and from City Dock.

Complimentary shuttle service provided to passengers on a first-come, first-serve basis is available to guests staying at six participating BWI/Arundel Mills hotels: Holiday Inn Express & Suites: Baltimore – BWI Airport North; Hilton Garden Inn BWI Airport; Staybridge Suites: Baltimore BWI Airport; SpringHill Suites Baltimore BWI Airport; Fairfield Inn & Suites Baltimore BWI Airport in Linthicum Heights; and Fairfield Inn & Suites Arundel Mills BWI Airport in Hanover.

Round-trip transportation aboard a 33-passenger mini coach will begin at 8:45 a.m. daily at Holiday Inn Express & Suites: Baltimore – BWI Airport North in Linthicum Heights. The last shuttle bus will depart from the 26 West Street Visitors Center at 6:45 p.m. daily. The complete shuttle schedule can be found HERE.

More information about the United States Powerboat and United States Sailboat Shows can be found HERE. For information about where to stay, where to dine, and additional things to do and see during Boat Shows, visit www.VisitAnnapolis.org .

