Two Teens Killed in Pasadena Crash

| October 23, 2022, 04:49 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a  fatal crash that left two teens dead, and two others injured in Pasadena.

On October 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road in Pasadena for a crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.

The driver of the Ford, a 19-year-old male from Pasadena, and the front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old female from Pasadena, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The backseat passenger, a 15-year-old from Sparrows Point, was transported to an area hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. The Jeep driver was transported to an area hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

