Three Suspects Wanted For Armed Carjacking at Westfield Annapolis Mall

| October 24, 2022, 10:55 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed carjacking at the Westfield Annapolis Mall on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 4:20 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a carjacking at the Orange Parking Garage at the Annapolis Mall.

The 40-year-old male victim was placing shopping bags into the trunk of his vehicle, a blue 2023 BMW X6 when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. The suspects demanded the victim’s keys and personal property. One of the suspects left the scene with the victim’s vehicle, and the other got into a silver sedan driven by a third suspect.

The BMW was later recovered in SE Washington, DC.

The suspects are described as follows:

  • Black male, 18-24, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and a neck gaiter
  • Black male, 18-24, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and a neck gaiter
  • Unknown

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

 

