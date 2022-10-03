Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Three Dogs Stolen At Gunpoint in Western Anne Arundel County

| October 03, 2022, 11:03 AM

Police are looking for three suspects that robbed a couple of three dogs at gunpoint on Sunday evening.

On October 2, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive in Laurel.

The victims indicated that they met the three suspects to sell a dog in the parking lot of Jill Lane and Ertter Drive.

When they arrived, two suspects brandished firearms and forced the victims to the exterior entrance of their basement floor apartment. The suspects took two adult dogs and one puppy.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows that a white female was driving. The suspects are described as two Black males armed with handguns and a white female operating a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

