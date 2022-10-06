Things to Consider When Choosing Your College Dormitory

Maryland is known not only for its versatile landscapes, horse farms, Natty Boh beer, and blue crabs, but also educational institutions. But no matter if you choose your alma mater in Maryland or any other state or even country, you need to know some cool tips that will help you make the most of your college life. Still, in today’s post we’re going to focus specifically on the things you need to consider when picking your college dorm. Though it might seem like a no-braider, choosing a dorm can be a momentous decision that will influence your academic performance, spiritual comfort, and overall well being. So, this decision definitely deserves some thought.

Location

College life can be very overwhelming. According to the experts from RapidEssay, a fast essay writing service, more than half of the first-year students find themselves unable to stay on top of their course load and hectic schedule during the adaptation period. And having to travel long distances from home to their academic buildings only contributes to this adaptation burden. So, the location, or your dorm’s proximity to the place where most of your classes and lectures will take place, is the first thing you want to consider when choosing your dorm. You also need to factor in the size of your campus, of course. The best fit for you might be some central location, which will allow you to reduce your commuting time and afford more flexibility. Still, with some campuses like St. John’s College’s, even living in the ‘suburbs’ isn’t a problem as their entire campus might take several minutes to walk from end to end.

Parking and Transportation Facilities

It’s a rare student that doesn’t have a car these days. So, another important thing to consider when looking for your ideal dorm is the accessibility of parking spaces nearby. Once again, if you want to save as much time as possible, you need to make sure you can navigate to your parking bay as fast as possible. If you still don’t own a car or don’t want to use it under certain circumstances on campus, ascertain that there are available public transportation options offering services on your preferred routes.

Amenities

If you want to feel in your dorm like home (or at least comfortably and safe), pay close attention to its amenities. Some dorms feature state-of-the-art facilities like personal bathrooms, game rooms, swipe-card entry, on-site laundries, carpeting flooring, etc, while others might offer more modest living conditions. Depending on your budget, you can choose the dorm room that best suits your personal needs and preferences. Still, even if you won’t be able to score the room of your dream, you can still make your room look and feel more comfy and home-like. Most campuses allow their students to bring their favorite things and make some changes to their room interior to create the atmosphere more conducive to effective learning and comfortable life.

Number of Roommates

Most dorms offer double, triple, or quad rooms. Still, there are also single rooms for those who value solitude and privacy. The optimal choice for the majority of freshmen students still would be two-man rooms. This way, you can always have someone who will keep you company and help you unwind and get some rest between long study sessions. For more gregarious students who hate the idea of spending time alone or just with one roommate, campuses offer four-man options. So, when choosing your dorm, make sure they have the rooms with the number of roommates that would fit your temperament, habits, and studying needs.

Personality

Just like any building, dormitories have their unique personalities. So, prior to making one of the most important decisions in your academic career, you need to determine whether the personality and overall atmosphere of your preferred option is good for you. For this, try not just to cast a brief look at your future room but actually spend some time in it. Sit on the bed or at your desk. Explore corridors, laundry areas, and showers to get the feel of the place. Also, it would be a wise idea to speak with the students that are currently living there and learn what they think about this dorm.

Of course, you will want to listen to your heart and other students’ opinions, as well as trust your intuition when picking your dorm. But what you also want to do is heed our simple recommendations that will help you choose a good dorm and ensure that nothing will interfere with your academic career.



