The Shangri La Live Site for Your Gaming Pleasure

Shangri La is a brand that is well-known among fans of luxury holidays. For several decades, the international Shangri La brand has gained the popularity and trust of players in many countries. The geography of Shangri La casino land units covers all of Europe. And in 2016, the virtual portal Shangri La Live started its work. It opened access to the network’s services to the entire global community of players.

Shangri La Live provides a comfortable online casino gaming and sports betting environment. In addition, bonuses and pleasant discounts are provided to all regular and new customers.

The site offers three large areas of entertainment. In the Casino section, more than 6000 slots from 50+ developers will be found. In the Live Casino section, you can play 100+ games on tables with real dealers. Sportsbook offers to bet on the most popular sports and esports. In this case, you can make a bet until the competition’s last minute.

Bonuses and promotions

Shangri La Live online casino offers a loyalty program to make the gameplay more fun and profitable. It includes various promotions and bonuses.

Each new member of an interactive casino can claim a large welcome bonus that can be used in online casino games on the resource. Before that, all new players can also take advantage of the generous no-deposit bonus that gives 20 free spins on the Starburst slot.

Welcome bonuses

To be eligible for the welcome bonus, a player must select an offer from the drop-down menu and deposit it into their gaming account. Another nice thing about the welcome bonus is that it can be requested for the first three deposits.

Promotions from the bookmaker

The Shangri La Live bookmaker’s bonus offers will delight new users and regulars of the sports betting section. Among the permanent promotions, there is a welcome bonus, which is a 100% increase in the deposit, for an amount of up to 300 euros. In addition, a 10% loyalty bonus for weekly replenishment at the Shangri La Live bookmaker.

It remains to add that by choosing Shangri La Live, each user receives high-quality service and great chances of a solid win.

