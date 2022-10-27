The Great Pumpkin Carving Is Upon Us

Six pumpkins weighing 900 to 1400 pounds each will be carved on Friday, October 28th, in Annapolis, Maryland, as part of the Great Annapolis Pumpkin display in downtown Annapolis.

The public is invited to watch these massive pumpkins transform into jack-o-lanterns and works of art. Local artisans and carvers will be carving throughout the day on Friday. By 5 pm Friday, all the pumpkins will be carved and ready for photo ops all weekend and Halloween Monday.

It’s a free, family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy as they stroll through historic downtown Annapolis. The public even has a chance to win gift cards to Annapolis businesses by posting their pictures on social media and tagging #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins

The Giant Annapolis Pumpkins are located by the Graduate Hotel, Visit Annapolis Visitors Center, St. Anne’s Church, Main Street, Market Space, and Maryland Ave.

“It is one of the many unique fall and Halloween events people can enjoy when visiting downtown Annapolis, says Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “We also have the US Naval Academy Halloween Concert this week, Day of the Dead Festival, ghost tours, and parties in the local pubs.”

This year’s premier sponsors of the Great Annapolis Pumpkins include Visit Annapolis and Visit Maryland. Both organizations understand that the fall season is a great time to visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel county. The giant pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns are a unique attraction

you rarely see in this region outside of Annapolis. They make a great starting point as you enjoy the fall season and the nearby corn mazes, festivals, wineries, pumpkin patches, and fall events.

