The Great Annapolis Pumpkin Patch Is Now Open

Imagine six giant pumpkins weighing more than 1,000 pounds each, ghost tours, scarecrow walks, Halloween concerts, fall festivals, and pumpkin walks all within a short stroll from one another. That is just some of the downtown Annapolis experiences this month as Annapolis and Anne Arundel County focus on outdoor activities.

Visitors strolling through downtown Annapolis and the Annapolis Arts District will find gigantic pumpkins at six locations. Start at the Visitors Center at 26 West Street and they will help you find all the Great Annapolis Pumpkins located along West Street, Church Circle, Main Street, Market Space and Maryland Ave that are nestled amidst straw bales, mums, baby pumpkins, and corn stalks adorning the downtown Annapolis area. The pumpkin displays make the perfect backdrop to get your photos taken with friends, family, and your pet.

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Executive Director Kristen Pironis says her organization is pleased to serve as lead sponsor for the Downtown Annapolis Partnership’s Great Annapolis Pumpkins event. Additional sponsors include Maryland Tourism, Downtown Annapolis Partnership, the City of Annapolis, the Annapolis Arts District, St Anne’s Church, Chesapeake Properties, Annpolis Market House, Federal House Restaurant, Iron Rooster, Middleton’s Tavern, McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar and Buddy’s Crab and Ribs. As Pironis sees it, “Fall is a beautiful time of year in Annapolis. We wanted to do what we could to help spread the word that now is the perfect time to visit. Being outdoors with family and friends, taking in the sights and sounds, and exploring the beauty of nature is what the season is all about. Add the magic of six giant pumpkins and you have a combination that’s hard to beat!”

Downtown Annapolis Partnership Executive Director Erik Evans says his organization is pleased to spearhead the Great Annapolis Pumpkin event for the third year in a row. “We love seeing all the families that come down to get their pictures taken with the giant pumpkins and to watch them get carved. Our goal is to provide a fun, safe way for individuals of all ages to enjoy fall in Annapolis. While they may come for the Great Annapolis Pumpkins, we’ll encourage them to stay for the dining, shopping, and events the Annapolis area has to offer this season.”

Bumper Moyer, who heads up the Eastport “Neat Streets” initiative, trekked to a pumpkin weigh-off in Western Pennsylvania, negotiated the purchase of the giant pumpkins from the farmers including Kevin Snyder and Lee Zappa. Mr, Moyer also arranged for the pumpkins to be transported back to Annapolis and to be surrounded with fall decorations with the help of Garden Girls Landscaping. City of Annapolis public works crews provided a forklift and crew to unload and place the giant pumpkins around town.

To encourage every to take selfies with the Great Annapolis Pumpkins the Downtown Annapolis Partnership is hosting a photo contest through October 31. Individuals who take a picture or shoot a video of themselves with any of the giant pumpkins and post it on social media along with the hashtag, #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins, will be entered for a chance to win gift cards to favorite Annapolis-area restaurants, shops, attractions, and accommodations via random drawings throughout the month.

The Friday before Halloween weekend, local professional artists will carve the giant Annapolis pumpkins, turning them into jack-o-lanterns for all to enjoy. Touring the jack-o-lanterns is a must-attend family-friendly event. Each jack-o-lantern has its own fun personality.

After Halloween, the City of Annapolis will transport the massive jack-o-lanterns to Truxtun Park for composting at the City of Annapolis pumpkin composting site.

Additional fall activities within a short stroll of the Great Annapolis Pumpkins include:

For more information on the Great Annapolis Pumpkins visit www.downtownannapolispartnership/great-annapolis-pumpkins

