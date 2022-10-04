Survivor Stories and Art at the ‘One in Eight Exhibit’ at Annapolis Town Center

Annapolis Town Center has partnered with AND Creative (parent company of ArtFarm Studios) to transform an open retail space into a weekend pop-up exhibit in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The exhibit’s focus is to create a visual journey to heal, educate and celebrate the community of survivors in every stage of their journey. Included in the three-day event will be a gallery exhibition by regional artists, information sessions, events, and a special line of merchandise, with 20% of all sales of art and merch being directly donated to local nonprofits Annapolis Dragon Boat Club and Survivors offering Support through Luminis Heath.

“It is an honor to host the ‘One in Eight Exhibit’ in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” says Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. “We are a compassionate, welcoming community at Annapolis Town Center. This partnership brings together so many people, the local artists, as well as the families of survivors, and gives them a place to connect and heal. We know that Breast Cancer is a cause that impacts so many of our residents and guests, and we are proud to be able to support our community this way.”

Exhibit events include a Non Profit and Support Services Event on Thursday, October 6, an Author talk and signing with survivor and Author of ‘My Higher Self,’ Amy Raab & Q&A with Goldleaf General Manager Madeline McDonough about the ways medical marijuana can help ease the symptoms of chemo on October 7, art gallery event with food, drinks, music, and live art on October 8, and a healing Mandala Workshop with Megan Alodie on closing date October 9.

“Working with Annapolis Town Center again is a great job. An even greater joy is bringing the opportunity for healing, resources, and education to our local community. We are grateful for the guidance of Luminis Health Breast Center and the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club members. Without them, we would not have the proper resources and amazing stories to tell,” states Alison Harbaugh and Darin Gilliam of AND Creative.

For a detailed listing of events and information, visit andcreativestudio.com or annapolistowncenter.com and click on ‘Events’.

