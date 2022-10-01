Southside Johnny’s Coming Back to Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Vienna Teng

Sunday, October 30

7:30pm | $39.50

Pat Travers

Wednesday, November 9

8pm | $39.50

Pam Tillis

Sunday, December 11

7:30pm | $48.50

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Friday, December 16

8pm | $65

SQRRL

Sunday, December 18

12pm | $15

*All Ages Matinee

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/01 Robert Fripp & David Singleton: An Evening of Talking

10/02 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

10/03 Kiltro w. Jacob Panic

10/04 Tuck & Patti

10/06 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar

10/07 Hiroshima: The Farewell Tour

10/08 Tyrone Wells w. Nathan Colberg *All Ages Matinee

10/08 The Blues Project feat. Steve Katz, Roy Blumenfeld, Ken Clark, Scott Petito & Chris Morrison

10/09 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of ELO

10/10 Tiffany

10/11 Rufus Wainwright

10/12 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

10/13 Macy Kate

10/14 Jocelyn & Chris

10/15 Technicolor Motor Home: A Tribute to Steely Dan

10/16 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall

10/16 Oleta Adams

10/18 Crystal Bowersox w. Adeem the Artist

10/19 Billy Cobham

10/20 Firefall Trio

10/21 Bob Mould w. H.C. McEntire

10/22 Everything w. Jimi Haha

10/23 Jim Messina

10/25 Acoustic Alchemy

10/27 Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll: Getting’ Together Tour

10/28 Atlanta Rhythm Section

10/29 The Squirrel Nut Zippers

10/30 Vienna Teng

10/31 + 11/01 Celebrating David Bowie feat. Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, & special guest Thomas Dolby

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

