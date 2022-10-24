Mike Pantelides For County Council
Shots Fired in Carjacking Attempt at Arundel Mills Mall

| October 24, 2022, 11:51 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed carjacking at the Westfield Annapolis Mall on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Walmart located at 7081 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover for a report of an attempted carjacking and gunshots fired.

The 42-year-old male victim was getting into his vehicle, a maroon BMW X5, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. The victim drew a legally owned, legally possessed, licensed handgun to defend himself but was fired upon three times by the suspects.

The victim was not struck. The victim, who is licensed to carry a handgun, did not fire his weapon.

The suspects were two black males, one in a gray hoodie, left in a silver sedan. Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

It is unknown if this is related to the armed carjacking at the Westfield Annapolis Mall on October 22, 2022.

 

