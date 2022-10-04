Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Route 2 In Edgewater To Undergo Lengthy Construction Project

| October 04, 2022, 10:26 AM

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin a safety and resurfacing project this week on a nearly two-mile section of MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) between the South River Bridge and MD 214 (Central Avenue) in Edgewater, Anne Arundel County. The improvement project will be complete during the summer of 2023, weather permitting.

On Sunday, crews started a project to resurface the roadway and upgrade sections of sidewalk and driveway entrances to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance on MD 2 between the southern approach of the South River Bridge and MD 214 (Central Avenue). Crews will mill the surface to remove the existing asphalt layer, pave and apply new pavement markings on MD 2. An average of 41,000 motorists per day use this section of MD 2.

Drivers should expect overnight lane shifts Sundays through Thursday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. MDOT SHA contractor Team Cam Services of Linthicum will use portable variable message signs, temporary traffic signage, and barrels to guide travelers through the work zone. At times, crews will close one or two lanes on MD 2, and sections of the sidewalk will be closed. Drivers should plan extra travel time during construction.

Customers with questions about this project may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603.

Beginning October 1, Maryland’s Move Over Law will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.​ ​​​Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal. Visit their homepage at roads.maryland.gov . For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov .

