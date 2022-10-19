Rob Levit’s Creating Communities to be Acquired by Maryland Hall

On January 1, 2023, Creating Communities will join the ArtReach program at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Under Executive Director Jackie Coleman’s vision and the innovation of Director of Programs Laura Brino, Maryland Hall seeks to expand its community-based arts programs in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Creating Communities is the perfect complement to the robust outreach occurring at Maryland Hall.

Creating Communities was formed by former Maryland Hall Artist-in-Residence Rob Levit to ensure that children and families, regardless of income, zip code, or race, have full access to the transformative power of the arts. For his work with Creating Communities, Rob Levit has received the Martin Luther King Peacemaker, Innovator of the Year, and Excellence in Arts Leadership awards. During the pandemic, Creating Communities received the Innovation Award from the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, the only time the award has been given.

Jackie Coleman, Maryland Hall’s Executive Director, welcomes Creating Communities with open arms. “Maryland Hall is honored to continue the important work of inclusion and innovation through the arts that Creating Communities started fifteen years ago,” she states.

Dedicated to Art for All, Maryland Hall is the region’s cultural core, convening and engaging all people in arts and experiences that strengthen the community. Maryland Hall continues to welcome, connect, and enrich all with inspiring arts experiences.

With “Harnessing the Power of the Arts” as its tagline, Creating Communities partners with schools, community centers, and neighborhoods to deliver exceptional art, music, and creativity programs to children and families in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. “As a musician and artist living in our community, I saw few opportunities to reach all children and families through the power of the arts. I started Creating Communities fifteen years ago to fill that void, and I am thrilled to join our programs with the amazing outreach work that Maryland Hall is doing in Annapolis and beyond.”

Maryland Hall and Creating Communities both share in the excitement of this wonderful opportunity to keep Creating Communities award-winning program model and fifteen-year legacy serving the community.

For more information on how Maryland Hall and Creating Communities will work together in the future and how this may affect current and prospective students, contact: [email protected].

There will be a celebration of this merger on November 5, 2023, from 1-3 pm in the Bowen Theater at 801 Chase St. in Annapolis.

