Richard Thompson Returning to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Mike Doughty
Thursday, November 17
8pm | $30
Pressing Strings & Friends
Thursday & Friday, December 22 & 23
8pm | $22 adv / $20 DOS
Richard Thompson
Thursday, February 23
8pm | $95
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
- Early Times
Sunday, April 2
8pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
10/03 Kiltro w. Jacob Panic
10/04 Tuck & Patti
10/06 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar
10/07 Hiroshima: The Farewell Tour
10/08 Tyrone Wells w. Nathan Colberg *All Ages Matinee
10/08 The Blues Project feat. Steve Katz, Roy Blumenfeld, Ken Clark, Scott Petito & Chris Morrison
10/09 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of ELO
10/10 Tiffany
10/11 Rufus Wainwright w. Laura Tsaggaris
10/12 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
10/13 Macy Kate
10/14 Jocelyn & Chris
10/15 Technicolor Motor Home: A Tribute to Steely Dan
10/16 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall
10/17 Mike Doughty
10/16 Oleta Adams
10/18 Crystal Bowersox w. Adeem the Artist
10/19 Billy Cobham
10/20 Firefall Trio
10/21 Bob Mould w. H.C. McEntire
10/22 Everything w. Jimi Haha
10/23 Jim Messina
10/25 Acoustic Alchemy
10/27 Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll: Getting’ Together Tour
10/28 Atlanta Rhythm Section
10/29 The Squirrel Nut Zippers
10/30 Vienna Teng
10/31 + 11/01 Celebrating David Bowie feat. Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, & special guest Thomas Dolby
