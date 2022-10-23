Public Encouraged to Help Annapolis With Hazard Mitigation Plan

The City of Annapolis has experienced many hazard incidents in recent memory. Last year a tornado devastated West Street and nearby communities. The City also witnessed the fourth-highest coastal flooding on record, the highest not connected to a tropical weather system. The City has a robust hazard mitigation program that takes action to reduce hazard risk and future losses. Mitigation not only saves lives but also reduces disaster costs. A study by the National Institute of Building Sciences found that for every $1 spent on disaster mitigation, more than $6 is saved that would have been used to respond to or recover from disaster.

The City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management is updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan and is seeking public input. The Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies potential hazards and lists future projects that may reduce or eliminate damage before a disaster strikes.

Kevin Simmons, Director of Emergency Management, reiterates, “The City of Annapolis hazard mitigation program brings together the planning, project, and grant cycles to protect our communities from hazards such as flooding. The Hazard Mitigation Plan is an excellent opportunity for the public to participate in the process and help inform the City’s approach to mitigation.”

Input from residents, community members, workers, business owners, and visitors will help ensure the success of the City’s hazard mitigation plan and projects. There are a variety of ways community members and stakeholders can participate:

Public Survey : Take a survey to provide feedback on concerns regarding local hazards and disaster risks. The survey consists of eighteen questions and takes under ten minutes to complete. Survey is located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LLXFPTM

Project Website : Keep up to date with the planning process, meetings, review draft plan content, and learn more about hazard mitigation at our project website: https://www.annapolishazards.org/

Follow OEM : Follow OEM on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AnnapolisOEM for hazard mitigation updates and other emergency preparedness, response, and recovery information.

Spread the Word: Tell your family, friends, and neighbors about the plan and how they can help!

Reach Out: For questions regarding the plan, contact Dave Mandell, Office of Emergency Management, at [email protected] .

Learn more about the City of Annapolis Hazard Mitigation Plan Update at www.annapolishazards.org

