Pros and Cons of Playing Casino Games Online  

Online casino gaming has been gradually growing in terms of popularity over the past decade or so. In 2020 and 2021, however, that steady growth accelerated dramatically. That’s hardly surprising given the strange circumstances we were all facing. Mostly stuck at home, physical casinos either closed or operating under severe restrictions, no sport on TV – of course more people tried out virtual distractions like online slots and card games.

Now, thank goodness, the world has returned to some semblance of normality. In Maryland, as well as Atlantic City, Las Vegas and beyond, casinos are back up and running at full capacity. So does that mean online casino visits are in decline? Strangely, it doesn’t. Land based casinos have done good business since reopening, but a significant proportion of gamers have chosen to remain in cyberspace. What is the big attraction, and are they right or foolish in their choice?

Advantages of playing online

If you want your gambling bankroll to go further, an online casino beats a real one hands down. Operating a virtual casino is a lot cheaper than running a real one, with all those salaries, utility costs and so on to take care of. It means that online casinos can operate at slimmer margins, which is why you see all those free bonuses and special promotions. It’s one area in which real casinos just can’t compete.

Another advantage that virtual casinos have is they are not constrained by the square footage of the casino floor. A real casino can only fit in so many gaming tables, terminals and cabinets. A virtual one might have hundreds of slot games on offer. Even the biggest land based casino in the world is unlikely to offer as good a range of games as a modest online platform.

Finally, there is the convenience factor. No need to debate whose turn it is to drive or to call a cab, no need to dress up for the occasion, you don’t even have to leave your armchair as long as your trusty smartphone is charged up and within reach.

Disadvantages of online casinos

These are all compelling points, and even when you look at the negatives, they are less than convincing. A local casino could claim that it is more trustworthy, and while that argument might have held water 20 years ago, today, you can visit Gamble Online and check all the credentials of an online casino before you sign up.

Ultimately, the single factor in favor of land based casinos is the same as the advantage a restaurant over takeout. Sometimes we want to get dressed up, leave the house and spend a few hours in noise and bustle. It’s something we all missed during those difficult times in the last couple of years.

Online casino gaming is here to stay and makes a lot of sense for a lot of reasons. But that doesn’t mean it will ever entirely replace the experience of a night on the Las Vegas strip or at your local Maryland casino.

