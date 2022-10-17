Police Arrest Teen With Loaded Handgun Outside Glen Burnie High

The Anne Arundel County Police are trying to figure out why a 17-year-old was walking near Glen Burnie High School with a loaded handgun.

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 3:20 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a citizen’s report of a male with a handgun walking in the area of Glen Burnie High School with another male.

The school’s School Resource Officers (SRO) were alerted and quickly located the males off of the property.

After searching the two, one suspect, a 17-year-old male from Glen Burnie, was found to have a loaded handgun and arrested without incident. It is unknown if the suspect was a student at the school or not.

At this time, the reasons for the suspect having the gun or any possible motives are unknown. The second individual was unarmed and released from the scene.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB