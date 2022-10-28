Police Accountability Board Announces Administrative Charging Committee

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board (PAB) each nominated two members to the County’s new Administrative Charging Committee. The Chair of the PAB serves as the fifth member of the Administrative Charging Committee, which reviews the findings of the law enforcement agency and decides whether to charge or not charge a law enforcement officer subject to a complaint.

“I want to thank more than 100 residents who applied to be a part of our continued efforts to build trust between communities and police in Anne Arundel County,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Charlett Bundy and Curtis Zurcher bring deep experience and professional training to these roles, making them ideal for the task ahead.”

The County Executive’s appointments to the Administrative Charging Committee are:

Charlett Bundy , an attorney with more than two decades of experience in corporate governance and employment law, who served as a Civil Rights Investigator with the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights.

, an attorney with more than two decades of experience in corporate governance and employment law, who served as a Civil Rights Investigator with the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights. Curtis Zurcher, a retired intelligence analyst and U.S. Air Force NCO with deep experience in personnel, discipline, and training issues.

“On behalf of the Police Accountability Board, I would like to thank all those who submitted their names for consideration – your willingness to serve is commendable,” Police Accountability Board Chair Jeanette Ortiz said.

The PAB’s appointments to the Administrative Charging Committee are:

Dr. Andrew Miller , an assistant professor of political science at the U.S. Naval Academy, who wrote his doctoral dissertation at MIT and whose research focuses on citizen-police cooperation in gang-contested communities.

, an assistant professor of political science at the U.S. Naval Academy, who wrote his doctoral dissertation at MIT and whose research focuses on citizen-police cooperation in gang-contested communities. Lisa Snead, an attorney and senior staff counsel with Anne Anne Arundel Public Schools who represents the Board of Education on EEO matters.

