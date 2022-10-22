Pittman, Students Seal Time Capsule at Severn Center

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Van Bokkelen Elementary students, joined by local officials and community leaders, celebrated a milestone in the construction of the Severn Center by sealing a special community time capsule that will be opened in 2040, and unveiling a cornerstone plaque that will be placed in the wall of the plaza area of the center. The facility is on track to be opened by March 29, 2023.

“I promised this community the facility that they spent 30 years fighting for,” said County Executive Pittman. “Today, we get to see what victory looks like, for young people, seniors, and all the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The Severn Center, a state-of-the-art intergenerational facility that will serve residents with a regional Boys & Girls Club, a county Senior Activity Center, and flexible community space is now over 65% complete. During the groundbreaking ceremony on November 12, 2021, County Executive Pitman and community leaders discussed the center’s over 30-year history of community advocacy and underscored the need to create more community facilities in the county.

“This center is going to be a hub where all parts of the Severn community can come together to create a better place for everyone,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell. “Our school system is proud to be a part of that and we look forward to partnering in many ways in the years to come.”

The $15.7 million project received funding from a number of sources, including Video Lottery Terminal funds recommended by the Local Development Council, capital grants appropriated by the Maryland General Assembly, County Community Development Block Grant funds, and a Maryland Department of Aging grant.

Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. is developing the project on behalf of the County. TMI Contractors was awarded the construction project through a competitive bidding process. The contractors have a long track record of constructing quality facilities, including the recently constructed Michael E. Busch Library in the City of Annapolis. The new facility was designed by Murphy & Dittenhafer Architects and the planned public art installations are being designed by Art With a Heart and artist Nicole Brooks.

