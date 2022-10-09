Paula Poundstone, Deanna Bogart Both Headed to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon
Saturday, November 26
8pm | $28.50
Deanna Bogart Band
Saturday, December 3
1pm | $35
*All Ages Matinee
Paula Poundstone
Saturday, March 11
6:30pm | $56
Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan
Saturday, March 25
8pm | $33
Carolyn Wonderland
Sunday, April 9
8pm | $25
*Rescheduled from 7/6/22
UPCOMING SHOWS:
10/09 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of ELO
10/10 Tiffany
10/11 Rufus Wainwright w. Laura Tsaggaris
10/12 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
10/13 Macy Kate
10/14 Jocelyn & Chris
10/15 Technicolor Motor Home: A Tribute to Steely Dan
10/16 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall
10/16 Oleta Adams
10/17 Mike Doughty
10/18 Crystal Bowersox w. Adeem the Artist
10/19 Billy Cobham
10/20 Firefall Trio
10/21 Bob Mould w. H.C. McEntire
10/22 Everything w. Jimi Haha
10/23 Jim Messina
10/25 Acoustic Alchemy
10/27 Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll: Getting’ Together Tour
10/28 Atlanta Rhythm Section
10/29 The Squirrel Nut Zippers
10/30 Vienna Teng
10/31 + 11/01 Celebrating David Bowie feat. Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, & special guest Thomas Dolby
11/03 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
11/04 + 05 Jeffrey Osborne
11/06 The Airplane Family: 50th Anniversary of “Blows Against the Empire”
11/07 Larry McCray
11/08 Will Hoge & Dave Hause
11/09 Pat Travers Band
11/10 Joan Osborne
11/11-11/13 Crack The Sky
11/13 Rams Head Presents Lindsey Buckingham at Maryland Hall
11/13 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
11/14 Jake Shimabukuro
11/16 Eric Gales w. Early Times & The High Rollers
11/17 Mike Doughty
11/18 Boney James
11/19 Della Mae & Sister Sadie (All Ages Matinee)
11/19 Southern Culture On The Skids
11/20 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)
11/20 Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet
11/23 Die Laughing Presents: One Life Not To Live Murder Mystery
11/25 The Sugarhill Gang
11/26 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon
11/27 Thunder From Down Under
11/30 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
