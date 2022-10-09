Paula Poundstone, Deanna Bogart Both Headed to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Deanna Bogart Band

Saturday, December 3

1pm | $35

*All Ages Matinee

Paula Poundstone

Saturday, March 11

6:30pm | $56

Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

Saturday, March 25

8pm | $33

Carolyn Wonderland

Sunday, April 9

8pm | $25

*Rescheduled from 7/6/22

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/09 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of ELO

10/10 Tiffany

10/11 Rufus Wainwright w. Laura Tsaggaris

10/12 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

10/13 Macy Kate

10/14 Jocelyn & Chris

10/15 Technicolor Motor Home: A Tribute to Steely Dan

10/16 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall

10/16 Oleta Adams

10/17 Mike Doughty

10/18 Crystal Bowersox w. Adeem the Artist

10/19 Billy Cobham

10/20 Firefall Trio

10/21 Bob Mould w. H.C. McEntire

10/22 Everything w. Jimi Haha

10/23 Jim Messina

10/25 Acoustic Alchemy

10/27 Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll: Getting’ Together Tour

10/28 Atlanta Rhythm Section

10/29 The Squirrel Nut Zippers

10/30 Vienna Teng

10/31 + 11/01 Celebrating David Bowie feat. Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, & special guest Thomas Dolby

11/03 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

11/04 + 05 Jeffrey Osborne

11/06 The Airplane Family: 50th Anniversary of “Blows Against the Empire”

11/07 Larry McCray

11/08 Will Hoge & Dave Hause

11/09 Pat Travers Band

11/10 Joan Osborne

11/11-11/13 Crack The Sky

11/13 Rams Head Presents Lindsey Buckingham at Maryland Hall

11/13 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

11/14 Jake Shimabukuro

11/16 Eric Gales w. Early Times & The High Rollers

11/17 Mike Doughty

11/18 Boney James

11/19 Della Mae & Sister Sadie (All Ages Matinee)

11/19 Southern Culture On The Skids

11/20 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)

11/20 Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet

11/23 Die Laughing Presents: One Life Not To Live Murder Mystery

11/25 The Sugarhill Gang

11/26 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon

11/27 Thunder From Down Under

11/30 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

Related

