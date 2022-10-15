Patriot, Thomas Harwood’s Grave Receives Revolutionary War Marker

The Peggy Stewart Tea Party (PSTP) Chapter of the Maryland State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (MSSDAR) hosted a grave marking ceremony on October 9, 2022, at All Hallows Parish Cemetery on the grounds of the Episcopal Church in Edgewater, Maryland, to honor the service of Thomas Harwood in the American Revolutionary War. Nearly 80 people participated in the private event formally recognizing Mr. Harwood’s contribution to the founding of the United States. The PSTP Chapter unveiled an insignia marker at his gravesite, identifying him as a patriot of the war that led to our nation’s independence and sovereignty.

Thomas Harwood served as Commissioner of the Continental Loan Office in Maryland, Treasurer of the Western Shore, and Agent in the Continental Army for the Maryland Line. His influence in local and state affairs touched many notable institutions and landmarks, including St. Anne’s Church and St. John’s College. His commitment and action in establishing the United States identifies him as a Patriot of the Revolutionary War.

“Formally acknowledging and marking the grave of Thomas Harwood as a Revolutionary War veteran commemorates his patriotism and reminds modern-day Americans of the sacrifices made by our founding citizens,” said Bobbi Carleton, PSTP Chapter Regent. “We are proud of our ancestors for risking their lives and livelihoods to create the democratic republic known as the United States of America.”

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) instituted requirements and procedures for formally recognizing and marking the gravesites of Revolutionary War soldiers or patriots, wives and daughters of those soldiers and patriots, and Real Daughters who were first-generation daughters of Revolutionary soldiers or patriots. Much research, detailed applications, and permission from the NSDAR’s Historian General precede grave marking ceremonies.

Official citations recognizing the event were presented to the PSTP Chapter by the Maryland General Assembly and the Anne Arundel County Executive. The ceremony for Thomas Harwood included speakers who spoke about Mr. Harwood, a Presentation of the Colors by the Maryland State Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, and a bugler from Bugles Across America. Members from the PSTP Chapter, MSSDAR, NSDAR, All Hallows Parish Episcopal Church in Edgewater and Davidsonville, and local historians attended the event. A committee from the PSTP Chapter coordinated with All Hallows Parish to host the grave marking.

“The depth and wealth of history on the grounds of All Hallows Brick Church date back to 1729,” said Bridget Blake, chairman of All Hallows Parish Cemeteries. “Recognizing the contributions of those who are interred or memorialized there helps to continue the legacies and stories of our past.”

All Hallows Episcopal Parish includes the Brick Church in Edgewater and All Hallows Chapel in Davidsonville, built in 1860. The parish has remained an active congregation since 1669. The cemetery at the Brick Church contains the remains of Thomas Harwood.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB