Once Mobile Betting Apps Launch In Maryland, What Can You Bet On Legally?

Mobile sports betting in Maryland is expected to launch soon. It’s been a long road taking over two years since sports betting was legalized to get mobile sports betting underway, but it seems that the state is in the home stretch of getting it launched.

While retail sports betting has been underway since 2021, the launch of mobile betting has been much slower than expected and met with many delays. It’s expected that mobile sports betting in Maryland will launch at some point before the end of the year, with a late November/early December launch date likely.

Up to 60 mobile sports betting licenses can be awarded by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) and Maryland Lottery and Gaming (MLG). Mobile sports betting will begin on a rolling basis as well instead of a universal start date, so once each entity completes all the steps they can begin to start taking bets.

To bet legally in Maryland, bettors will need to be at least 21 years of age for both in-person and mobile betting.

With the launch drawing near, here’s a guide on what sports bettors can bet on when mobile apps finally launch in Maryland.

What Sports Can You Place Bets On

The exact sports bettors can place bets on will depend on the chosen sportsbook. The major leagues like NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL will all be available.

When mobile betting launches, the NFL season will be in the home stretch, with playoffs about a month away. Both the NBA and NHL will be midseason as well so there will be plenty of options for mobile bettors.

Maryland has three professional sports teams in the state, with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, and the Baltimore Orioles. Bettors can place bets on all three of these teams conveniently from the comfort of their own homes.

College sports will also be available and bettors in Maryland can bet on any college team available. There are no rules like in Washington D.C. and Virginia against betting on in-state teams. So as far as college sports go there are no team limitations, Maryland fans in the state can place bets on the Terrapins.

The majority of sportsbooks will offer odds for college football and basketball including the College Football Playoffs and March Madness.

There are also other sports like soccer, tennis, golf, boxing, and many more to place bets on. It’s also legal to bet on horse racing and Esports in Maryland. The wide variety of sports available makes it easy to find a game to place bets on every day even if the major sports aren’t in action that day.

Types Of Bets

Maryland sports betting laws allow bettors to place a variety of different bets on various sports with little restrictions.

They’ll offer traditional bets like money line, point spread, over/under, and in-game bets. These bets are great for beginners to get a hang of sports betting. Future bets are also popular for championship games.

Some bets that are a little bit more complex are prop bets, parlays, and teaser bets should be offered as well for a variety of sports. These bets could lead to large paydays depending on the sport and the scenario.

What Apps Might Launch

There haven’t been any sportsbooks confirmed to have a license yet but it’s likely that the major ones will be some of the first to launch.

Sports bettors should have a wide variety of apps to choose from in Maryland. Bettors will be able to shop around and figure out which app works best for them and the sports they are interested in placing bets on. Each book could offer different odds for the same games so it’s important to do research across all of the legal books.

BetMGM, Caesars, FanDuel, Barstool Sportsbook, TwinSpires, BetRivers, and PointsBet all have retail sportsbooks in the state so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them launch soon after mobile betting goes live.

Another sportsbook to look for when mobile betting launches is DraftKings. DraftKings is a major player in the sports betting industry and while they don’t have a retail location yet it’s still likely to see the app launched. DraftKings is also the official sports betting partner for the Baltimore Ravens.

DraftKings and FanDuel are already offering some early sign-up bonuses for Maryland. Many of the other sportsbooks that launch will have some sort of signup bonus.

Bettors can use this DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook Promo Code when the DraftKings sportsbook does launch in Maryland.

