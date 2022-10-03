October is Walktober in Maryland

Maryland’s official state exercise – walking – will step into the spotlight next month when the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and partner agencies, nonprofits, and communities across the state host the third annual Walktober celebration. Festivities planned throughout October include the eighth annual Walk Maryland Day on October 5th and an online series of “Walkinars” focusing on pedestrian safety, health, and commuting.

“Walking is an important and beneficial part of our lives, providing Marylanders with transportation as well as health, well-being, recreation, and quality time with our friends and families,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “The celebration of Walktober reminds us of the simple pleasure of enjoying Maryland’s beauty on foot and encourages us all to be mindful and aware of pedestrians in our communities.”

To help promote activities and share information throughout Walktober, MDOT is hosting the website, mdot.maryland.gov/walktober , with information about Walktober and Walk Maryland Day and registration for the webinar series.

Walk Maryland Day on Wednesday, October 5, encourages Marylanders to spend part of that day taking a walk. Walk leaders will host registered Walk Maryland Day events across the state, and all Marylanders are invited to register to take part at locations of their choice, whether they walk alone or with others. Marylanders can become a Walk Maryland Day “Sole Mates” by registering to join one of the official walks.

“Walking was named as Maryland’s official state exercise in October 2008, and MDOT recognizes the essential role walking plays in our state’s transportation network,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “I encourage everyone to become ‘Soul Mates’ during Walktober. Enjoy the outdoors and explore ways we can work together to improve pedestrian safety and access across Maryland.”

Everyone also is invited to sign up for the 90-minute webinars – or “Walkinars” – that will be held virtually from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursdays, October 6, 13, 20, and 27. During the sessions, local, state, and national speakers will share resources to help build, strengthen and sustain partnerships to encourage walking and discuss tools and technologies in Maryland and across the country to promote pedestrian access and safety.

To register for the free Walktober Walkinar series, click HERE.

The series is open to all, and provides American Institute of Certified Planners with 1.5 Certification Maintenance credits per session. Topics include:

October 6, National Perspectives on Walking and Pedestrian Safety

This session will focus on national efforts to promote pedestrian safety – where things stand and how the country is moving forward. Panelists include Thomas B. Chapman of the National Transportation Safety Board, Mike McGinn, executive director of America Walks, and Laura Mehegan, senior research advisor at AARP.

October 13, Equity and Walkability: Improving Pedestrian Infrastructure in Underserved Neighborhoods

This session will examine how nondrivers are organizing to improve pedestrian infrastructure to better serve people of all ages and those who cannot drive, do not have access to a car, or cannot afford to own or maintain a vehicle. Panelists include Anna Ziwarts, director of the Disability Mobility Initiative Program; Christina Jang, technical assistance program manager for the Trust for Public Land; and James Rojas and John Kamp, of Place It!

October 20, Walking and Public Health: Research Insights into the Value of Active Living

Pedometers, other wearable devices, and phone applications enable walkers to quantify and monitor their steps. This session will discuss how steps can improve health and the benefits of mindfulness in our everyday lives. Panelists include Pedro Saint-Maurice, Ph.D., National Cancer Institute, Metabolic Epidemiology Branch; and Dhruti U. Patel, MD, educator, Family, and Consumer Sciences, University of Maryland Extension.

October 27, Expanding Access to Pedestrian Infrastructure and Improving Public Safety

Using tools and case studies from Maryland and beyond, the final Walkinar will look at how transit and pedestrian infrastructure can be improved to expand access and enhance public safety. Panelists include Stephanie DiPetrillo, senior research specialist at the Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center; David Anspacher, transportation supervisor, Montgomery County Planning Department; Jesse Cohn McGowan, AICP, transportation planner, Montgomery County Planning Department; and Carden Wyckoff, disability advocate.

For more information on Walktober or to register for events, go to mdot.maryland.gov/walktober

Follow updates on Twitter @WalkCycleMD and @MDOTNews, on Facebook at facebook.com/WalkCycleMD or facebook.com/CommuterChoiceMaryland/, and on Linkedin at linkedin.com/in/commuterchoicemd/.

