October 7, 2022 | Lothian Man Killed In Crash. Teen Pleads Guilty. Ballot Question Shenanigans. Pardon For Weed. Events!

Today…

Lothian man dies in a crash. A Pasadena teen pleads guilty to killing his 5-year-old half-sister. Mail-In ballots are out, and there is some suspicious wording–be careful. Biden to pardon people convicted on federal simple marijuana possession charges. There’s a study about how much it costs to live in Annapolis. Lots of events, some podcast news, and closings on Monday for the holiday!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

Good morning; it’s Friday, October 7th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey, with the boat show in town this week and next, I feel the need to pull out my gentle warning I use for commissioning week. We have many visitors in town, and many may not be familiar with the City. Have patience and be nice. In a week and a half, things will be back to normal! But now we need to talk about the news for Friday and kick off the weekend, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A 78-year-old Lothian man was killed in a crash late Wednesday in South County. Ronald Talbert was driving a Honda Civic and was attempting to cross Southern Maryland Boulevard at Lower Pindell Road. As he crossed, he was struck by a Ford F-550 truck. The driver of the truck was uninjured, and the Anne Arundel County Police are trying to piece together what happened.

Stephen Davis of Pasadena pleaded guilty to the murder of his 5-year-old half-sister back in October 2020. He has claimed he was not criminally responsible, which is Maryland’s version of an insanity plea. The trial will determine if he goes to prison or a hospital. Police were called to his home for a car that the then-17-year-old took without permission. While police were there, they discovered the 5-year-old Anaya Abdul dead in her bed. The car was tracked to Ohio, and state troopers there made the arrest and extradited him to Maryland. As I said, he was 17 at the time of the crime and was a junior at Pasadena’s Chesapeake High.

I voted yesterday. Yes, the mailed ballots are out. And as I always say, research your candidates and make the best choice for you. But let me warn you to ensure you understand the questions on the ballot. There are five state questions and eight county questions. On State Question 4. This is the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana. The question asks if you favor legalization, yet the answers ask if you are for or against a constitutional amendment. If you are for legalization, you want to select that you are for the constitutional amendment. Now the County Council has snuck a question in here that is highly suspect on the wording. Question B looks to modify the Charter to ensure, and I quote, “that no county councilmember may serve more than three full consecutive 4-year terms”. Seems like they are looking at term limits, right? Well, they are already term-limited to TWO terms. This is the County Council looking to allow them to serve an ADDITIONAL term. And the use of the words “full consecutive” seems like it might provide a loophole. Remember, folks; we never voted in slot machines; they were video lottery terminals. Just know what and who you are voting for.

And while Maryland is looking at legalized weed, President Biden has said he will pardon thousands of Americans convicted on federal simple possession of marijuana charges. These pardons will also include DC. The President also encouraged states to follow suit. I bet we will see nationwide legalization within the next four to five years!

Yesterday we talked about workforce housing in Annapolis, and just this morning, I got a study from Doxo Insights about the cost of living in Annapolis. Average monthly bills for Annapolis households total $2668 per month, which is 33.2% higher than the national average and 9% higher than the Statewide average. This number comprises rent or mortgage, auto loan and insurance, utilities, health insurance, life insurance, cable, mobile phones, and alarms and security. This represents 31% of household income…and back that out, the average person would need to make $103,200. The only other area community higher than Annapolis in the county was Arnold at $2766.

Unlike last weekend which was a washout, this weekend looks spectacular. Of course, you have the power boat show running through Sunday–tickets at annapolisboatshows.com . Navy takes on Tulsa at 3:30 pm on Saturday..tickets are at navysports.com , and be sure to follow us on Twitter and Eye On Annapolis for our live blog and coverage of the game. Tonight is the pop-up Filipino Fest at MC3–and tomorrow at MC3, it is Barktoberfest–Oktoberfest for your well-behaved dogs. Both of those are on eventbrite.com . And on Sunday, the ASO presents a free concert at 5:00 pm at Downs Park in Pasadena featuring their brass quintet.

A good bit going on for sure. And a reminder that Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day, and it is a Federal holiday, so all Federal offices will be closed as well as the post office, banks, and stock markets. Metro will be on a Saturday schedule. The MTA commuter bus will not run. In Maryland, all State agencies will be closed, including the MVA and VEIP stations. Anne Arundel County and Annapolis City do not recognize it, so all County and City services should be normal. And Anne Arundel County Public Schools will also be open.

Whew!

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Comacell Brown–and I am excited to have you hear this one! Later today, I am talking with members of The Sixties Show, which looks to be a fantastic multi-media show at Maryland Hall on the 19th…tickets are at RamsHeadOnStage.com or marylandHall.org . Fan of sixties music..check this one out!

Of course, we thank you for listening and putting up with this every day. And I appreciate you spreading the word! We also thank our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time just to say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

