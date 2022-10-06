October 6, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Eastport Shooting. Body-Cam Footage. WNAV Property. Pittman Vs Haire. BWI Project. Boat Show News!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Reports of a shooting in Eastport. Attorney General releases footage from police-involved shooting death of Harwood man. The race for County Executive is closer than either party thinks. The former WNAV property may become workforce housing. BWI is about to undertake a big project. Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel is running free shuttles from BWI hotels to the boat shows–which open today! And some pod news!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, October 6th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Went to Landmark Theatres at Harbor Center last night to see Billy Joel in concert. It was footage of his Yankee Stadium show in 1990 all stitched together and digitally mastered and it was fantastic! I am loving what that little theater is doing now. But enough of that, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The Maryland Attorney General released the video of the body-worn video cameras of the officers that were involved in the fatal shooting of a Harwood man back on September 17th. Anthony Hopkins was involved in a domestic dispute and when police arrived, he had gone into the woods. He emerged with a gun and despite warnings to drop it he did not and appeared to point it at police when five officers open fired on him for about ten seconds. After he collapsed officers did render CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. All five officers are on paid leave while it is investigated. The full report from the Attorney General will be sent to the County State’s Attorney for a decision on any prosecution of the officers. The full video is up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and I will warn you it is graphic.

Maryland Matters has a fascinating article yesterday about our County Executive race. Based on a democratic poll, Republican Jessica Haire is ahead of Democrat Steuart Pittman by 4 percentage points. On the surface that looks good for Haire, but as the poll dug deeper, they found that most voters did not know too much about her and likely could be swayed. Alternately, because Pittman was elected in the anti-Trump election, the poll says that many democrats do not know enough about Pittman and can be swayed. This is a tight race and there is a debate on the 12th at Maryland Hall. Both candidates are fighting dirty and trying to paint the other as a developer’s puppet. The mailers and ads are getting ugly and they will get uglier in the next month. My advice–before you cast your vote, research the two and make an informed vote. Local elections matter and it is at the County level where we are most impacted by those elections.

Well, looks like the former WNAV property might become workforce housing. Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced that they had awarded a Frederick developer $3.7 million in tax credits to build the project. The project would be for those making 60-120% of the median income in the area which equates to $49,000 to $98,000 for a single person. Which leaves out anyone making less than $23 per hour. Of course it needs to go through Annapolis City approvals and we all know how that goes. As to WNAV, Pat Sajak sold it to a former employee and current WTOP personality, Chris Roth for $1000 and offered to give him $100,000 to relocate the equipment. Roth, in turn, flipped it to Steve Clendenin for an undisclosed sum. Clendenin has rebranded the station as Capital Gold and it is being run, for the most part, as a simulcast of stations in South Central PA and Havre De Grace.

Here I am in media, when all along I should have gone into airport construction. BWI is about to undertake the largest project in its history. The $452 million project is set to get the green light from the Board of Public Works next week. It will include renovation and expansion of the connector between gates A and B; new food and retail concessions; new bathrooms, a new baggage handling system, and larger gate areas to accommodate larger planes. The project is scheduled for completion during the summer of 2026.

Well, the boat shows are here. The Power Boat Show opens up today and runs through Sunday. Tickets at annapolisboatshows.com and they are $22 in advance, but $25 at the gate. With that said, Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is again running a free shuttle from BWI airports to the show. So, if you are coming into town and are staying up at BWI, take that shuttle and save the cost and hassle of parking here. I say hassle because we have the Hillman garage offline for now. The shuttle runs daily during the shows from 8:45am to 6:45pm. Pretty cool.

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight it is none other than Comacell Brown, muralist, clothing designer, graphic artist, and new owner of Art Things which will now be called Art Haus!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout & Molly’s!

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

