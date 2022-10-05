October 5, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Sentencing. Good News On School Buses. #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins. One In Eight Pop-Up

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A woman was sentenced to 60 years in prison f the brutal stabbing of a Glen Burnie man in 2019. Anne Arundel County Public Schools may have figured out a partial solution to the bus issue. And, they may be going virtual for snow days! #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins are doting the town, and you could win! One In Eight is a weekend pop-up exhibit at the Annapolis Town Center to honor breast cancer survivors. Pod news for the local business spotlight and a bonus pod dropped yesterday with The Orchestra–well, just one of them, not the whole orchestra!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Damn, it was cold yesterday. That’s all I got. So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Inari Molina, 27, of Glen Burnie, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the killing of Brian Gifford. This dates back to July of 2019, when Gifford was found in his pickup truck in a parking lot on Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie. A passerby called the police due to a stench. It was discovered that he had been stabbed 36 times. Video evidence showed that Molina tried to open the truck to presumably steal from it and encountered the sleeping Gifford. When police identified her and questioned her, they submitted her DNA, which matched the blood in the truck.

How’s this for a change–good news on the school bus front. Dr. Bedell notified the board yesterday that on October 17th, they will be implementing a program to help the bus situation. They discovered 40 buses that had extended middle or high school runs, making it impossible to service other schools in the morning and afternoon. Starting on the 17th, they will make morning or afternoon runs to elementary or middle schools. The specific families and routes are being worked out, and they will be in touch if your kid now has a school bus. I will defer to Dr. Bedell’s expertise, but to me, this seems a bit like squeezing a tube of toothpaste.

Another potential change for schools. Snow days may be going away or at least being reduced. Yesterday, State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury approved the AACPS plan to use virtual instruction for inclement weather. Dr. Bedell said that this does not mean all inclement weather delays will be virtual and that the decision will be made on a case-by-case basis.

If you have been in downtown Annapolis in the past few days, you probably saw some ginormous pumpkins. There are six of them, and each weighs more than 1000 pounds! Take a photo or video, selfie, or otherwise with the pumpkins before the end of the month and post it to social media using the hashtag #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins. You could win some sweet gift cards to local restaurants and shops! And on Friday the 28th, six artists will converge on the gourds and carve them up into giant jack-o-lanterns which will also be a must-see..and if you can get there, watch them carve–that’s pretty cool too!

Speaking of cool. And let’s be real, the brains behind Art Farm are always doing cool stuff. But with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Darrin and Alison are doing a pop-up at the Annapolis Town Center from Thursday the 6th through Sunday the 9th. The One in Eight exhibit will feature art displaying a visual journey to heal, educate, and celebrate breast cancer survivors. All art will be for sale, and 20% of all sales will be given to the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club (made of survivors) and Survivors Offering Support through Luminis Health. There will also be talks and discussions. Pretty cool stuff. Check out more details at andcreativestudio.com

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend is Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown; next weekend is Parry and Lucky Bird Tattoo, an amazingly talented artist and all-around cool guy. And I did drop that bonus pod yesterday morning with Eric Troyer from The Orchestra–the current iteration of ELO. They are here on Sunday, and I can’t wait for that show at Rams Head On Stage!

