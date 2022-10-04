October 4, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Stabbing. Dog Napping. Faith & Blue Weekend. Walktober. Free Tickets!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police are investigating a stabbing and a shooting. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed dog-napping. And the Annapolis, Anne Arundel, and Maryland State Police Departments are all participating in the Faith & Blue Weekend this weekend. MDOT wants you to walk tomorrow and learn more about walking this Walktober. No concert tickets today, but we have some tickets to the Annapolis Sailboat Show! And look for a bonus pod today with The Orchestra!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

What was that nursery rhyme when those of us of a certain age used to sing…rain rain go away, come again some other day? Enough! Maybe George from DCMDVA Weather will have some good news! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing and a shooting that happened on Saturday. At 2:00 am, they were called to Bens Drive for the stabbing. Two men argued, and one stabbed the other multiple times. The suspect remained at the scene and was arrested and charged. The victim was sent to a local hospital in stable condition. About an hour later, they responded to a shooting on Royal Street. A man called a tow truck to unlock a locked vehicle and decided he did not like the price. He argued with the tow company. Eventually, the tow truck drove away, and as it was, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the truck. The victim was not injured, and it is unclear if the police have made an arrest!

In West County, the Anne Arundel County Police are looking for two Black males and a white female in connection with the armed robbery of three dogs. The trio met in a Laurel parking lot to purportedly buy a dog. When they arrived, the two males pulled out guns, forced the two victims into a basement apartment, and stole three dogs–two adults and one puppy. The female suspect was waiting in the dark-colored SUV for the two males, and once they had the dogs, they drove away.

Some better police news. The Annapolis, Anne Arundel, and Maryland State Police are all participating in the National Faith and Blue Weekend this weekend. This is a national initiative to bring neighbors, law enforcement, and faith-based organizations together to build connections. There will be different events at different locations, such as coffee with a cop, basketball and barbecue, movie nights, carnivals, and more. Check out the Facebook pages for the specifics for the law enforcement agency in your area.

Along with Breast Cancer Awareness and Fire Prevention, Governor Hogan also declared October to be Walktober. Walking is the official state exercise for Maryland, and on Walk Maryland Day–tomorrow, MDOT is encouraging everyone to get out for part of the day and…you guessed it…walk a little. And to learn more, they have scheduled webinars from 10:30 am to noon on Thursdays all month long to provide more detailed information on walking–from health benefits to pedestrian safety, infrastructure improvement, and helping underserved neighborhoods with walking. They are free, and you can register at mdot.maryland,gov/walktober

OK, it is ticket Tuesday, and I am fresh out of tickets for Rams Head On Stage, but expect some more soon. But I DO have a few pairs of tickets to the Annapolis Sailboat Show coming into town NEXT week. If you want a pair, send me a DM on Twitter or an email, and I may hook you up with a pair!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, as I mentioned, Comacell Brown. And look for a bonus pod today with Eric Troyer with The Orchestra–the latest incarnation of one of my favorite bands from the 70s–ELO. They are coming to Rams Head On Stage on Sunday for two shows… one for the old folk like me at 4 pm and another for the whippersnappers at 730 pm. And Eric promises it will be off the hook!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout and Molly’s over at the Annapolis Town Center.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

