October 31, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Combatting RSV Virus. Tre da Kid Mural Vandalization. WRNR Update. Navy Win!

Today…

Governor Larry Hogan announced expansions to prepare hospitals for the RSV respiratory virus, and higher cases of the flu and COVID. The Tre da Kid mural was vandalized with campaign signs over the weekend. Rob Time hosted his last WRNR show. And Navy has another win under their belt.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it is Monday, October 31st 2022 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

I’m getting ready for the day-job, but more importantly for Halloween. Going to meet some girl friends tonight for dinner and a downtown Manhattan ghost tour. Of course, we will all be dressing in I heart NY t-shirts to commit to the tourist bit. Okay- we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Governor Larry Hogan announced expansions to statewide preparedness efforts to combat an increase in the RSV respiratory virus, as well as an expected surge of COVID and flu cases. As a first step, Hogan directed hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing. Since Oct. 1, there has been 500 RSV-related hospitalizations. This time last year, there were less than 400. Since October 1, we have also seen 141 people hospitalized with the flu, when this time last year there were 14.

We all know the Edward Montre Seay mural that was erected when Seay also known as Tre da Kid sadly died in a drive-by shooting. Rick Hutzell, and Meanwhile in Annapolis reported that the mural was vandalized over the weekend. Someone removed Republican Jessica Haire’s campaign signs for the race for county executive from a local polling place, and glued the signs all over the face of Seay. However, as soon as this was made known, Seay’s best friend and counterpart, Comacell Brown, enlisted the help of original muralist Jeff Huntington and Jessica Haire to get the signs removed and repair the mural. If you would like to know more about Comacell or Cell Spitfire Brown, we had a local business spotlight a few weeks ago and he talked about his relationship with Tre.

Sad day for the airwaves. WRNR morning host Rob Timm has broadcast his last show at WRNR after 18 years. My dad had the great opportunity to co-host with him for a few years back in 2015 and Rob will be missed in Annapolis. But, if you tune into WTMD, you should be able to catch him there as he joins Alex Cortright and Carrie Neuman. Not sure when and what schedule, but stay tuned. Seems like the old WRNR gang is reuniting in Towson!

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County sends us a monthly listing of things to do around the county and it is pretty fantastic. Of course there are some of the obvious ones– Navy Football, the kick off of the holiday season, but there are plenty of hidden gems too. We have the full list at Most of us are local, but we don’t know it all.& Anne Arundel County sends us a monthly listing of things to do around the county and it is pretty fantastic. Of course there are some of the obvious ones– Navy Football, the kick off of the holiday season, but there are plenty of hidden gems too. We have the full list at eyeonannapolis.net so do check that out.

On Saturday, Navy beat the Temple Owls by one touchdown, in overtime. Temple came from behind tying the game with one minute left. But the Mids prevailed with an OT touchdown that the Owls could not match. The final score 27-20. Navy is now 3 and 5. Now they are on the road to take on Cincinnati next weekend and then we have the final quote home unquote game here in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium as they take on the Fighting Irish on November 12th.

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Ruairi- the Captain of our local Salvation Army. And up next weekend, Peter Holland from the Holland Law Firm.

And if you are out trick or treating tonight be careful, and if you are out driving, scootering, biking, or skateboarding, please be careful and watch for the kiddos!

And now, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. And as long as Dad’s flight is on time, he’ll see you tomorrow. All that coming up in just a bit!

