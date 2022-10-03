October 3, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Shots Fired In The Mall. School Bus Woes. Ghost Tours. Pod News.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an accidental discharge of a gun in a crowded mall food court. They also have said that the charred body found last week was shot to death and is now classified as a homicide. Rachel Pacella from The Capital has a terrifying (for your kids’ education) article about the number of days missed by lack of school buses. St. John’s College earns a triple round of kudos. Watermark has some special hauntings available this month. Pod news, including a bonus pod coming up with The Orchestra–the current iteration of ELO!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, October 3rd 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to October. I am sorry that the first weekend was such a washout. I think the only event that went off was the Renn Fest and the Kick Gas EV Showcase on Saturday! What’s that term… was it a gully-washer? OK, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A quick follow-up on the story we mentioned last week about the charred body that was found in a burning car in Laurel. The Anne Arundel County Police had described it as a “suspicious death,” and to no one’s surprise, it is now a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed the autopsy and found that the still unidentified body was shot to death before being burned, ruling it a homicide.

Saturday afternoon, someone accidentally shot a gun in a crowded food court at the Arundel Mills Mall. No one was injured in the shooting, but County Executive Pittman said several were injured when the crowd rushed to get out. The mall was evacuated and re-opened about an hour later. The Anne Arundel County Police have said that surveillance video shows that this was an accidental firing of the weapon. In a statement, Pittman blamed the recent Supreme Court ruling that made it easier to obtain concealed weapon permits in Maryland. He said that concealed carry permit applications soared 700% in the month of the ruling.

Rachel Pacella at The Capital has a startling figure– 3,136 missed school days. That is the total number of missed days systemwide in the first three weeks of school due to a lack of reliable bus service. And it does not appear to have any end in sight. Currently, there are 79 openings for bus drivers, which has increased since the start of the year due to drivers quitting. Rachel dug deep and has absences by school and has information on a few initiatives to hopefully put some pressure on the school system to resolve this. Check it out online at The Capital.

Kudos to St. John’s College. The Princeton Review, US News and World Report, and Fiske Guide to Colleges have ranked our little St. John’s as one of the top liberal arts schools in the nation. They all mentioned the lowered tuition (they cut it by 1/3 back in 2018), small class sizes, and personalized attention to students. So congrats, and if you want to learn more…scroll back a few weeks, we did a local business spotlight on St John’s with semi-new President Nora Demleitner!

There are ghost tours in Annapolis, and then there are GHOST tours. Watermark pulls out all the stops for their walking ghost tours this month. Due to their relationship with Historic Annapolis, they can bring you inside some of the most haunted places, like Hogshead. They also have a new one called Sup and Spook which includes an abbreviated tour plus a fabulous dinner at the Maryland Inn. You can check out all the spooky offers at watermarkjourney.com/events

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Jeff Holland–man, what a fascinating guy–note to self–do more with him! Coming up this week is a name you likely know and will hear a lot more about– Comacell Brown. And stay tuned; I have a bonus pod maybe today or tomorrow with Eric Troyer from Th Orchestra, which is the latest incarnation of ELO–they’re at Rams Head on Sunday.

Boat shows are in town and setting up, so be careful out there. And PLEASE check out that bonus pod we did. I really like how it turned out, and it was a different look at the shows.

