October 28, 2022 | Daily News Brief | The Great Pumpkin. Christmas Markets. Events, Events, Events!

Today…We kick off Halloween Weekend with the Annapolis Great Pumpkin. Then mark your calendars, the Christmas Markets are back. The list of OpenTable’s best Maryland restaurants. Events, events, events- what to do this weekend, Halloween or not. And finally, some Podcast news!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it’s Friday, October 28th, 2022 this is Liz Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

We are back in the New York Studio, and program apology- I did just spend the week in upstate New York at a company retreat, and brought back a little cold as a souvenir. But c’est la vie, and now we need to talk about the news for Friday and kick off the weekend, so let’s get into it, shall we?

One of the coolest things this time of year in Annapolis is the Annapolis Great Pumpkin. Local artists are carving six pumpkins, ranging from 900 to 1,400 pounds, and positioned them all across Annapolis. Make sure to take advantage of the Annapolis tradition and go on a little Annapolis pumpkin tour. Make sure to post all your pictures on social media using #AnnapolisGreatPumpkin to win some cool prizes. And while you are at it- maybe sneak in a ghost tour in the evening,

And every year, October flies by and somehow in a few days we are already in November. Time to start planning ahead! The Christmas Village is coming back to the Inner Harbor in November with more vendors than ever before, including all of your favorites. Last year I was lucky and able to check out traditional German Christmas Villages in a few cities across Germany and France, and the one in Baltimore is just as great with the same traditional treats and wines. This year, the markets will be open from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Eve, with a preview weekend on November 19 and 20. You do not want to miss this.

OpenTable released their Top 10 Best Overall Restaurants in Maryland based on diner feedback- and two Anne Arundel County restaurants made the list! We have Arturo’s Trattoria and Osteria 177, both amazing Italian restaurants that truly transport you. I highly recommend you make a reservation to these two restaurants. Every time I come home to Annapolis they are on my must eat list.

OK, it is Friday so let’s look at the weekend! Pretty much any bar you step into this weekend will be having a Halloween Party so dress up and have fun responsibly!

Pirates Cove in Galesville is pulling out all the stops for their Halloween Party from 6 pm to 10 pm, live music and costume contest with prizes! And for family fun tonight SOFO (pronounced like sofa with an o ) is hosting a free outdoor movie night with a pre-flick concert with Guava Jelly. One band I got turned onto last time I was home was the ONO or One Night Only Band…they are a lot of fun, especially the really old guy on the drums–they will be at Blackwall Hitch tonight! Also tonight,in Galesville is pulling out all the stops for their Halloween Party from 6 pm to 10 pm, live music and costume contest with prizes! And for family fun tonight SOFO (pronounced like sofa with an o ) is hosting a free outdoor movie night with a pre-flick concert with Guava Jelly.

Tomorrow at 10 am, Local By Design, my Dad’s go-to for Christmas gifts, is celebrating their expansion with an Annapolis Artisan Market. This is the location right off of Chinquapin Round Road. Maybe at Virginia or Margaret Avenue. At 3:30 pm, Navy takes on the Temple Owls. I guess the good news is that both teams are struggling–we’ll see who struggles less and comes out on top. Because this is the final game played at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this year, it will be Homecoming and Senior Day!

Anne Arundel County Police are participating. Take unused prescription drugs to any station or barrack and they will take them off your hands. This is NOT for illegal drugs–unused prescription drugs only–this is an important distinction. Also on Saturday, it is National Drug Take Back Day and the Maryland State Police andare participating. Take unused prescription drugs to any station or barrack and they will take them off your hands. This is NOT for illegal drugs–unused prescription drugs only–this is an important distinction.

Maryland Hall, things get a bit spooky as the Annapolis Film Society has put together 90 minutes of spooky shorts, or short films for you. It will be both thrilling and comedic. The doors will open at 6:30 pm so get there a bit early to get a good seat. Tickets are available at And finally on Sunday.. at Stan & Joes on West Street, there is a mini music festival and fundraiser to save the crystal spring forest. This is the land where the Providence Point retirement community is slated to go. The group has taken it to court and they are raising money for the fight with this great little music fest on Sunday from 2 pm to 7 pm. And at 7 pm at, things get a bit spooky as the Annapolis Film Society has put together 90 minutes of spooky shorts, or short films for you. It will be both thrilling and comedic. The doors will open at 6:30 pm so get there a bit early to get a good seat. Tickets are available at annapolisfilmfestival.org

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Captain Ruari Ward from the Salvation Army! And next week Peter Holland, an attorney that specializes in identity theft!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll , meaning me, see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

