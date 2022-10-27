October 27, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Info on Early Voting. Turkeys To You. More Do-Nuts in Odenton!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Early Voting is here, and we have all the information you need. Liberty Delight Farms has fresh turkeys this holiday season, and they will deliver them right to your door! And Jacob at Patch has some info on Shipley Do-Nuts which will be opening in Odenton. And finally, some Podcast news and some housekeeping notes!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is on a well-deserved vacation but will be back next week!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, October 27th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Early voting begins today, and I have more info on that in a bit, so let’s get right into the news, shall we?

Early voting is underway across Maryland. Polls will be open for in-person voting from 7 am to 8 pm each day from today, October 27th, through November 3rd. There are nine polling locations in Anne Arundel County. The Crofton, Edgewater, Odenton, and Severna Park Libraries, the Deal Elks Lodge, the Board of Elections in Glen Burnie, The Gladys Greene Banquet Hall in Glen Burnie, the Pip Moyer Rec Center in Annapolis, and Laurel Park Racetrack as if betting on elections was not enough for you. You can vote at ANY location in the county to vote on ALL races and questions. So, yes, if you live in Annapolis and work in Deale, you can vote your Annapolis ballot down in South County. Also, if you are not registered to vote, you can do it the same day–bring a government-issued ID proving your residency, and you are good–some backup docs might help as well–utility bill, mortgage statement, or lease. If you requested a mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked by November 8th. And election day is November 8th, and polls will also be open from 7 am to 8 pm on the 8th. No matter how you vote–please do. It is SO important!

The rest of our stories are about food. I can get behind that! Liberty Delight Farms is a Baltimore County farm that will deliver a fresh, all-natural, whole turkey right to your house for the holidays. You pick the day and time window, and a turkey will be there. We had one of their turkeys last year, and it was fantastic. They are actively looking for a retail partner here in the county, so if anyone knows of any, let them know. To check them out and order your turkey, libertydelightfarms.com

And Jacob over at Patch has a story on a new donut shop opening up in Odenton..or for you natives, Odington. It’s called Shipley Do-Nuts on Annapolis Road and will feature 60 flavors of breakfast pastries baked daily and kolaches –whatever they are. I have never heard of the brand before, but apparently, it was established in the 40s in Houston. There is no exact opening date yet, but when they do, they will be open daily from 5 am to 5 pm!

And that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’ll hear from Captain Ruairi Ward of the Annapolis Salvation Army. And next week, it is Peter Holland, an attorney specializing in identity theft–fixing it–not stealing yours!

Some quick housekeeping, Trevor is on a well-deserved vacation this week, so there is no Maker Minute, but do check out MakeAnnapolis.org in his absence. And speaking of absences, I will be out of town for a few days, so I am tossing the DNB up to our New York Studios for a few, and if the airline gods are smiling upon me, I will be back on Tuesday morning!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout & Molly’s!

Hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit.

