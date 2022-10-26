October 26, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Rock Assault. Poor Testing. Library Results. Egg Nog.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Man assaulted with rocks in Annapolis. Student testing scores are very concerning. Historic Annapolis has canceled Annapolis By Candelight for this year. Diehl's Produce is wrapping up the season this week. What is the most popular exercise class in Maryland? The library brought in a lot of money at its recent fundraiser. And the Galway Bay Authentic Irish Egg Nog is flying off the shelf–get yours now.

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She'll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Just a bit of a heads up over the next few weeks. We are making some changes to EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and some things may look a bit out of kilter and appear in places where you are not used to seeing them. As they say in England..keep calm and carry on! So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are searching for several suspects in an assault. An employee of a business in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road, like in the Main & Market/Giant/McDonald’s area, was placing trash in a dumpster when a car rolled up, and the occupants began to throw rocks at him. This happened at 6:30 pm on Monday evening, and the victim did suffer lacerations to his head.

Some discouraging news on the education front. According to a recent statewide assessment, 75% of eighth-grade and 69% of fourth-grade students are below basic achievement levels for math. Senator Paul Pinsky, chair of the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs committee, says that COVID crushed us and that while the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future included intensive tutoring, he is suggesting that the tutoring period be extended with more money being put into the program. I think it will take a long time for the students to catch up–been a horrible three years.

Bummer news. Historic Annapolis has canceled one of my favorite nights of the year. Annapolis by Candlelight will not happen again in 2022. It was canceled in 20 and 21 for COVID, and I spoke with someone at HA who told me that they are not so much concerned with COVID but that individual homeowners are still hesitant to allow hundreds of strangers to tour their homes. Understandable. Fingers crossed, it will come back in 23.

A few weeks ago, we told you about the party at the library–for the love of the library. Well, they tallied up the donations and proceeds, and wow! The evening generated a record $92,000. Last year’s virtual event brought in $50,000. The funds will help with all sorts of services, including the kindergarten readiness programs, which hopefully can help with the testing issue I mentioned. But wow..thank you to the community for such generous support.

Of all the fitness classes around–, what do you think is the most popular in Maryland? Zumba? Body Pump? Pilates? Boxing? Aerobics? Nope.. here in Maryland, it is Yoga! In fact, that is the most popular across the US. And Pilates and Zumba came in 2nd and 3rd here in Maryland.

Saw a Facebook post about Diehl’s Produce in Eastport. This is the last week for produce, pumpkins, ciders, and such. So get it while it is there. They’ll take a break, and I guess they’ll be back again before Christmas with the trees.

And speaking of deadlines. The Galway Bay Authentic Irish Egg Nog is here. But it will sell out. It does year after year. I picked up a half-case last Saturday at Pirates Cove–you can also get it at Galway Bay (duh), Killarney House, and Brian Boru. You can order online at GalwayBayMD.com and pick it up at any of those locations. You can also try your luck at Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits! There’s your warning–don’t count on it being available the week before Christmas!

Oh, cripes, breaking news…. just saw an email– Rams Head is bringing Keb Mo to Maryland Hall on February 13th. Tickets are on sale Friday at noon.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And, of course, we have Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, your only local source for live music in the area, with a five-minute long Annapolis After Dark!

