October 25, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Mall Carjacking. Annapolis Shooting. New Name for RoFo Arena. Free Tickets!

Today…

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for suspects involved in separate armed carjackings at the Annapolis Mall and the Walmart by Arundel Mills. The Annapolis Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the Robinwood community. CFG Bank has bought the naming rights to the old Royal Farms Arena.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Nothing can ruin my day today because I am gonna go celebrate my oldest kid’s birthday tonight at Lewnes. Sorry, for steaks, that place can’t be beaten! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating two armed carjackings in broad daylight over the weekend. On Saturday at 4:20 pm in the parking garage at the Westfield Annapolis Mall, two back males approached a man as he was putting his packages in the trunk of his car. They were armed with handguns and demanded the keys and his personal property. One of the suspects got in the car, a 2023 BW X6, and drove away; the other got into a waiting silver sedan driven by a third suspect. The car was later recovered in DC. The suspects are only described as two black males between 18 and 24 wearing black hoodies, dark jeans, and neck gaiters. The other one was on Sunday at 12:30 pm at the Walmart at Arundel Mills. He was approached by two black males armed with handguns who demanded his BMW X5. The victim drew his own weapon, and the suspects fired at him three times but not hitting him. They fled in a silver sedan. The Anne Arundel County Police do believe these two are related.

In Annapolis, the police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday afternoon shooting in the Robinwood community off of Forest Drive. At 6:10 pm, the police were called to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The victim said he was in the Robinwood community and was shot in the lower torso. He was taken to the hospital by his girlfriend. His wounds were not life-threatening and the police have not said if they have any suspects on their radar.

Sort of some regional news, but the old Rofo Arena in Baltimore will soon be called the CFG Bank Arena. They may be familiar to Anne Arundel County residents as they just opened a branch in West Annapolis. No word on how much it cost the bank, but worth noting that banks seem to like Baltimore area stadiums– M&T Bank Stadium, SECU Arena up in Towson and SECU Stadium, and UMD College Park. SECU is paying a million a year for the SECU Arena, and M&T is paying six million a year for the Ravens Stadium. All this tells me is that they can afford to cough up more than the lousy 1.5% interest they pay for a savings account!

OK, it is ticket Tuesday, thanks to Rams Head On Stage, and both of the shows I have today will be amazing. If the names are not familiar to you, I implore you to take a chance because both of them will be amazing experiences. I am SO convinced that if you come back at me telling me the show was “meh”, I’ll buy you a dinner for two at Mother’s Peninsula Grill. How’s that? Just DM me or email me to let me know what show–Vienna Teng on Sunday the 30th at 730 pm or Ottmar Liebert on Thursday, November 3rd. Ottmar Liebert has 33 albums to his name, and 16 have gone platinum–that should tell you something. So let me know what show you want, and I might pick you. And be sure to check out all the other amazing shows at ramsheadonstage.com

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Ruairi Ward from the Annapolis Salvation Army, and next week, Peter Holland, an attorney with a focus on identity theft.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

