October 24, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Teens Killed In Crash. Stabbing In Annapolis. A Navy Loss!

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a crash that killed two Pasadena teens. A Severna Park woman who was tampering with cars and attempted to steal one, ended up killing a dog. Annapolis Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing. Navy was trounced by Houston.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, October 24th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Spectacular weekend for me. A Navy game…didn’t work out too well..more on that later. Dinner with a bunch of friends at Pirates Cove in Galesville, and then a hike to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain on Sunday before the rain! When the weather is on your side, you take advantage of it. OK, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Two teens are dead, another in critical condition, and a fourth man in serious condition after a head-on crash on Mountain Road in Pasadena. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 1:30 am Sunday morning, a Ford Focus carrying all the teens crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on. The driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third occupant was critically injured. The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital in serious. but not life-threatening injuries.

And a somewhat bizarre incident on Friday morning in Severna Park. Police received a call about a woman pulling on car door handles on Leelyn Drive. While responding, they got another call that the woman was chasing a small dog. A passerby stopped to assist, and the woman handed the dog to the passerby, got into the car, and began to drive away. The passerby tried to stop her, and in the process, the woman ran over the dog, killing it. Police arrived on the scene, and the woman, a 41-year-old Severna Park woman, was arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, in Annapolis, the Annapolis Police Department is looking for a stabbing suspect who stabbed a man multiple times on Friday morning. At about 2:15 am, police responded to Marda Lan and Janwall Street for the stabbing. The victim said he and the suspect, who was known to him, were in a vehicle and began to argue over money owed, and the suspect stabbed him several times. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, and the suspect has yet to be located at this time.

Sports news. Last week we said that the Ravens and the Midshipmen figured out ways to snatch defeat from the hands of victory. Well, the Ravens learned from their mistake, the Midshipmen–not so much. Saturday’s trouncing by Houston 38-20 was filled with stupid mistakes. Turnovers–QB Tai Lavatai tossed two interceptions. Inability to cross the goal line–there was a blocked field goal. Couple all that with a Houston offense and defense that was firing on all cylinders, and the Mids could not get it done. Navy is now 2-5 and will face Temple next weekend for homecoming and Senior Day, then they are on the road at Cincinnati, back home at M&T Bank Stadium with Notre Dame, and then Central Florida. Meanwhile, Army is 3-4, and that game is coming up pretty fast as well. Again, the Mids have a lot of work to do to have any hope of turning this around.

I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Betsy from Scout and Molly’s. And for the ladies out there–check out this true boutique in the Annapolis Town Center. Up next weekend– the Salvation Army.

OK, that's a wrap–

And now, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. All that is coming up in just a bit!

